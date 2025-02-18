Photo courtesy of WTSP.com

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing pay hikes for first responders in his budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

DeSantis said his Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget commits to support law enforcement and other first responders who put their lives on the line daily.

He is proposing $118.3 million in pay raises for more than 4,700 state sworn law enforcement officers and more than 730 state firefighters.

That’s a 20 percent pay increase for state entry level sworn law enforcement offices and 25 percent pay raise for veteran sworn law enforcement officers and all state firefighters.

“We support the men and women who keep our streets and communities safe,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Throughout my time in office, I have delivered on my promise to support law enforcement and first responders. Therefore, in the coming fiscal year, I am recommending a well-earned pay raise.”

DeSantis said thanks to law enforcement officers, Florida’s crime rate remains among the lowest in the U.S. and the friendliest for first responders.

The governor will propose the first responders pay hikes at the upcoming Florida Legislative Session which begins March 4.