Picture courtesy of Miami Dade College

MIAMI – Chalk up another honor for Miami Dade College.

The college was among the winners of the U.S. Department of Education’s first-ever Postsecondary Success Recognition Program (PSRP).

The program recognizes colleges and universities that are enrolling a high rate of underserved students and preparing them for high paying careers post-graduation.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, colleges and universities were honored as winners, representing a cross-section of institutions serving diverse student populations, communities and missions.

Located in rural, suburban, and urban areas across the country, the schools demonstrated excellence in advancing student success while supporting equitable outcomes for all of their students.

MDC said it continues to empower students who come from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve their career goals.

The college assists students in qualifying for grants and other financial aid to continue their education, recording a high graduation rate for the past 10 years.

“We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a leader in higher education,” Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega said in a statement. “This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to advancing student success through innovative educational pathways that drive economic mobility and strengthen our role as the workforce engine of our community.”

The program was launched by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in 2024.

It encourages colleges and universities to reach out to underserved students and close the disparity gap for those seeking a chance at a higher education.

About 40,000 students are enrolled at MDC with nearly 90 percent of underserved students of color and over 50 percent of students receiving Pell Grants.

About 55 percent of students transfer or graduate within eight years, and students earn 40 percent more than high school graduates in the state on average after college.

MDC said it uses a pilot-to-growth approach to implement and scale student success initiatives by using data to rigorously test programs before expanding their reach.

MDC Board of Trustee member Roberto Alfonso said he hopes the college’s latest recognition will not only validate Miami Dade’s long-standing commitment to student success but also “expand our capacity to develop innovative solutions that can be shared with other institutions to collectively advance postsecondary education across the nation.”