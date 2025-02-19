Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be thrust back into the spotlight for one night.

The NAACP has announced Harris will be the recipient of the NAACP’s Chairman Award during the civil rights organization’s Image Awards ceremony this weekend.

The Image Awards, co-presented by the NAACP and BET, will take place Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

Harris, who was the first woman and first Black vice president, will be honored for her service to her country as second in command under former President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Before she became vice president, Harris was a U.S. Senator from California and the state’s attorney general.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader, she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future. It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society,” Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors, said in a statement.

Since she has left office, Harris has been in her home state providing solace to the people who lost their homes when wildfires swept through Los Angeles last month.

She praised first responders for bringing the wildfires under control.

“In the wake of the wildfires in Los Angeles, we have seen heroic acts from our firefighters, first responders, and Angelenos taking extraordinary action to help neighbors and strangers in need,” Harris said on social media. “Yesterday, I stopped by to thank volunteers and firefighters for everything they do.”

Past recipients of the NAACP’s Chairman Award include former President Barack Obama and actress Ruby Dee.