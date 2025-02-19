Photo courtesy of Facebook

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – South Florida residents who are seeking a job or better job opportunities may want to mark Monday, February 24 on their calendar.

The city of Riviera Beach, in partnership with the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), is hosting a career fair on that day from 9 am to 1 pm, at the River Beach Marina Village Event Center, 190 East 13th Street.

City representatives will be on hand where participants can learn about career opportunities and qualifications for jobs positions in the city’s departments.

Participants will be interviewed and could be hired on the spot.

“Our city thrives because of the dedication and innovation of our employees,” says Human Resources Director Tennille DeCoste. “We’re excited to welcome talented individuals to this career fair, which is not just an opportunity to find a job but a chance to make a meaningful impact in our community.”

To apply online for the career fair, visit https://rivierabch.applicantpro.com/jobs.