NICE PONTIAC: One of the many antique cars that garnered attention Sunday at the Riviera Beach Tiki Market. Open weekly 4 – 7 p.m. at the city marina, 190 E 13th St. in Riviera Beach, the outdoor market offers various other special events along with island eats, exotic treats, and a calypso beat. Visit rbcra.com/events/tiki-market or call 561-352-6626.