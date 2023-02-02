Staff Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A literally once in a lifetime historic occurrence is set for Monday, Feb. 6 at noon at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: a Congressional Gold Medal (bronze replica) presentation ceremony to 101-year old Cpl. George J. Johnson, and a posthumous award presented to the family of Cpl. Moses Williams.

Expected to be in attendance are the local president of and other members from the Montford Point Marine Association Chapter 29 of Jacksonville, Fla., the national president and vice president of the Montford Point Marine Association, along with three living Montford Point Marines: Cpl. Allen Williams (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Cpl. George McIvory (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Platoon Sgt. Charles Foreman (Orlando, Fla.).

Notably, the men range in age from the youngest at 92 and the most senior being 97 year of age.

Also expected are members of ﬁve families representing not only the two honorees, but three additional Montford Point Marines: Pvt. Maurice L. Burns, Sr., Christopher and Janice Savin Williams (son and daughter-in-law of Cpl. Allen Williams), and Yolanda Williams/husband (Pfc. Alton W. DeBerry).

Others guests expected include veterans of various military branches, area mayors, county commissioners, former State Sen. Tony Hill and other ofﬁcials and supporters.

A TV documentary, "Our America: Mission Montford Point" and ABC produced segment, "Our America: Mission Montford Point" and "Mallorie’s Mission," are airing in 95% of the country until March 1, and will continue streaming on 32 platforms including Hulu and National Geographic.

“These Marines deserve as much coverage as we can give them so that the world knows of their sacriﬁce and service,” said Mallorie KM Berger, advocate, consultant, researcher and granddaughter of Montford Point Marine and Congressional Gold Medal recipient Pvt. Maurice L. Burns, Sr.

For other information contact Berger at 305-323-1467.