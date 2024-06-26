FOLLOWING PROCLAMATION PRESENTATION: From left, Deputy of the Florida Desert Honorary Past Imperial Potentate Louis Harper; state Reps. Christopher Benjamin and Felicia Robinson; Florida House staffer Dotie Joseph; Past Potentate Fred Miller, Florida Desert High Priest & Prophet; Deputy for the Florida Desert Honorary Past Imperial Commandress Dr. Bertha L. Baker. PHOTOS COURTESY OF KAZAH TEMPLE

Miami – More than 600 members of the fraternal organization participated as The Nobles of Kazah Temple #149 and Daughters of Kazah Court #117, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, Inc. (A.E.A.O.N.M.S.), hosted this year’s Desert of Florida Conference and Gala Day, held June 6-9 at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.

"First conceived in 1944 as Deputy’s Day, Desert of Florida Conference and Gala Day is a festive celebration that offers a time to fellowship and celebrate all the accomplishments of Temples and Courts throughout the Desert and those Nobles and Daughters, Potentates, Commandresses and Deputies who have made signiﬁcant strides in their Oases," said Deputy of the Desert of Florida Honorary Past Imperial Potentate (HPIP) Louis T. Harper.

The mission of A.E.A.O.N.M.S. Inc. and Imperial Court Daughters (Auxiliary of the A.E.A.O.N.M.S. Inc.) is to provide human needs, enabling underserved communities to overcome obstacles that historically hindered their progress. Its objective areas are education, economic stability, health & wellness, and community engagement.

The Desert of Florida Conference kicked off its community engagement agenda with its Public Program on Friday, June 7. Attendees included Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert, and Florida House Reps. Felicia Robinson and Christopher Benjamin.

The assembly of Florida Prince Hall Shriners and Daughters was presented with proclamations from Miami-Dade County and the Florida Senate in recognition of the state conference and its members’ local community initiatives.

Youth conference attendees participated in a robust schedule of events consisting of educational, service and social activities. Their activities included a tour of Florida Memorial University, the only Historically Black College or University in South Florida.

On Saturday the Florida Prince Hall Shriners launched their community impact day, consisting of a voter engagement community canvass, HPIP Earl Haugabook Pass & Review, and community resource fair.

Volunteers for the morning canvass activity included members of Equal Ground, All About the Ballots, Sistuhs Miami Chapter, Miami Dade Young Democrats, Miami Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Gamma Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Top Ladies of Distinction Miami Chapter.

Catalyst Miami and Miami Freedom Project facilitated the petition drive for Medicaid access expansion. Collectively, the volunteers canvassed over 150 residences and collected several hundred signed petitions to have the expansion of Medicaid placed on the 2026 ballot.

The Miami Prince Hall Shriners and Daughters presented the HPIP Earl Haugabook Pass & Review and Community Resource Fair.

in partnership with Black Voters Matter, Florida Blue, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jessie Trice Community Health, City of Miami, and Miami-Dade County, The Pass & Review event is the Shriners’ annual mini-parade that highlights clown, bicycle, motorized, marching, drill team, and youth units from across the state.

Community members in attendance were provided access to free health screenings, blood drive, summer safe spaces, and a variety of children and family resources. Meals were provided courtesy of food truck partners Conch It Up, Whoa’s Kitchen, Granny B’z Chicken & Waffles, and Miami Kitchen Kreation.

In the evening, conference attendees recognized area graduating high school seniors Mr. Kai’son Greene (Robert Morgan Educational Center) and Ms. Gwendolyn Thomas (Miami Northwestern Senior High) with more than $3,000 in scholarship money and prizes.

The group also honored Mrs. Karen Hunter-Jackson as a local luminary for her service to the community and support of Kazah Temple #149 and Kazah Court #117.

HPIC Dr. Berta L. Baker, Deputy for the Desert of Florida, remarked that "giving back to the community is an opportunity for one to grow as a person … it helps to understand the people in the community and to know their needs."

Prince Hall Shrinedom is a revered fraternal, social, and charitable organization that embraces the fundamental concepts of Freemasonry, but is more colorful, with a broader spectrum of visibility by the manner in which it dispenses charity in the community, and care for its members.

Its members are widely recognized when wearing their fezes. The red fez is adorned by the men (Nobles) and the white fez by the women (Daughters).

Globally, there are more than 400 constituent temples and courts, and the organization boasts over 25,000 members around the world.