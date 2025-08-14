By David L. Snelling

Miami – The NAACP and faith leaders are expressing outrage after a Black Virginia gay couple were allegedly the victims of a racially motivated attack that caused their car to crash.

It was the second high proﬁle incident allegedly linked to racism in less than a month; the other, a mob of white teens attacked at Black youth in California on Aug. 1.

In the Virginia case, Amylah Majors, 23, and Jamaria Gaskins, 24, sustained acute injuries and are recovering in a hospital but left traumatized by the incident.

According to a police report, on July 20, Majors and Gaskins were driving on a road in a rural area in Spotsylvania County, Virginia when they heard a noise coming from their car after running over some debris.

They exited the vehicle to check it out when several white people, who they thought were offering their assistance, began shouting racial epithets and brandishing a ﬁrearm.

The couple hopped back in their car and drove off but Elizabeth Wolfrey and her husband Mark Goodman, who are white, pursued them and continued spewing racial slurs.

The couple tried to avoid the alleged attackers by driving in another direction, but were followed and Wolfrey allegedly pointed a gun aiming at the driver’s side window.

Majors, who was driving, turned on Partlow Road but crashed the car, causing Gaskins to be ejected from their vehicle.

“As we tried to leave, all three of them jumped into vehicles and chased us down the road. One of them rode up beside us on a 4-wheeler and aimed a gun directly at my head through the driver’s window,” Gaskin wrote on GoFundMe. “In that moment, we truly believed we weren’t going to make it out alive.”

Majors suffered facial and lower torso injuries and Gaskins sustained a fractured spine, broken clavicle, broken rib, severe concussion, and multiple head injuries, The couple was listed in stable condition when transported to the hospital.

According to new reports, police arrested Wolfrey and Goodman at their home and they both are facing a slew of charges.

Both are out on bail and scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.

The case remains active and is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators said the suspects could face additional charges which is in the discretion of the commonwealth’s attorney including a hate crime.

The NAACP of Spotsylvania County and faith leaders condemn the alleged racial attack and call for harsh penalties, including felony assault and a hate crime against Goodman and Wolfrey.

They called a meeting at Mount Zion Baptist Church to protest the racial attack and push for severe punishment for the white couple.

“We are concerned and we’re deﬁnitely going to be requesting a more thorough investigation under the premises of a hate crime,” said Spotsylvania NAACP President Pastor Mozett Petway.

Racially motivated attacks on Blacks seem to be on the rise in the nation.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Black individuals are signiﬁcantly more likely to experience discrimination and harassment compared to other racial groups.

A Pew Research Center study discovered that 80 percent of Americans believe Black people face a lot of or some discrimination.

In addition, 45 percent of U.S. adults believe Black people face high levels of discrimination, and one in four Black Americans have faced harassment due to their race or ethnicity in stores, workplaces, gyms and voting sites.

Furthermore, more Blacks are targeted in road rage attacks because of their race.

Another alleged hate crime occurred on Aug. 1 in Simi Valley, California and one of the white attackers is the son of a police ofﬁcer.

According to Atlanta Black Star News, Michael Robins, 18, was attacked by a group of white teenagers in front of a Regal Cinemas movie theater.

The attackers allegedly shouted racial slurs during the assault which was captured on cellphone video and posted on social media, sparking outrage in the Black community.

Robins suffered a concussion, bruises, cuts, and a chipped tooth from the attack.

He did not know the group that attacked him, but said his friend had prior issues with them.

Four of the teen assailants were arrested and cited with battery charges, then released but the Black community is calling for hate crime charges.

The police ofﬁcer, whose son was charged in the attack, will not be involved in the investigation, the Simi Valley Police Department said.