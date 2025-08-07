Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Israel is engaged in a "war of starvation, genocide and liquidation of the Palestinian cause. " Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no policy of starvation in Gaza. PHOTOS COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA, BRITANNICA AND GLOBALR2P.ORG

Jerusalem (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at wider military action in devastated Gaza on Tuesday, even as former Israeli army and intelligence chiefs called for an end to the nearly 22-month war.

The new pressure on Netanyahu came as Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll had surpassed 61,000. Health ofﬁcials reported new deaths of hungry Palestinians seeking food at distribution points. As desperation mounts, the Israeli defense body coordinating aid announced a deal with local merchants to improve aid deliveries.

Former security ofﬁcials speaking out included previous leaders of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, Mossad spy agency and the military — and ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In a video posted to social media this week, they said far-right members of the government are holding Israel “hostage” in prolonging the conflict.

Netanyahu’s objectives in Gaza are “a fantasy,” Yoram Cohen, former head of Shin Bet, said in the video.

“If anyone imagines that we can reach every terrorist and every pit and every weapon, and in parallel bring our hostages home — I think it is impossible,” he said.

Tougher military action possible Netanyahu announced Monday that he would convene his Security Cabinet to direct the military on the next stage of the war, hinting that even tougher action was possible. That meeting has begun, according to an Israeli ofﬁcial familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because there was no formal announcement.

Netanyahu said his objectives include defeating Hamas, releasing all 50 remaining hostages and ensuring Gaza never again threatens Israel after the Hamas-led 2023 attack sparked the war.

Israeli media reported disagreements between Netanyahu and the army chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, on how to proceed. The reports, citing anonymous ofﬁcials in Netanyahu’s ofﬁce, said the prime minister was pushing the army, which controls about three quarters of Gaza, to conquer the entire territory — a step that could endanger hostages, deepen the humanitarian crisis and further isolate Israel internationally.

Various reports have said Zamir opposes this step and could step down or be pushed out if it is approved. Israeli ofﬁcials did not respond to requests for comment on the reports.

Egypt’s leader calls for war to end Egypt is a mediator in ceaseﬁre talks, and its President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Israel’s war in Gaza has become a “war of starvation, genocide and liquidation of the Palestinian cause.”

El-Sissi said the war no longer aims at achieving political aims or releasing the hostages. He reiterated his call for European governments and U.S. President Donald Trump to help stop the war and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza’s over 2 million people. Long lines of trucks waiting to enter Gaza from Egypt have been a recurring image of the war.

Egypt has strong security ties with Israel.

More aid-seekers killed

Health ofﬁcials in Gaza said Israeli forces opened ﬁre Tuesday morning toward Palestinians seeking aid and in targeted attacks in central and southern Gaza, killing at least 25 people.

Israel’s military did not immediately comment.

The dead included 19 in southern Gaza, 12 of them seeking aid near the Morag corridor and in the Teina area, some 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation hub east of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital and the Health Ministry.

The ministry doesn’t distinguish between militants and civilians but says roughly half the dead have been women and children. It operates under the Hamas government. The U.N. and other international organizations see it as the most reliable source of casualty data.

Elsewhere in central Gaza, Al-Awda hospital said it received the bodies of six Palestinians who were killed when Israeli troops targeted crowds near another GHF aid distribution site.

The GHF said there were no incidents at its sites Tuesday.

Several hundred Palestinians have been killed by Israeli ﬁre since May while heading toward food distribution sites, airdropped parcels and aid convoys, according to witnesses, local health ofﬁcials and the U.N. human rights ofﬁce. Israel’s military says it only has ﬁred warning shots and disputes the toll.

The Israeli defense body in charge of coordinating aid, COGAT, said on social media there will be a “gradual and controlled renewal of the entry of goods through the private sector in Gaza.”

It said a limited number of local merchants were approved for the plan.

‘Stained with humiliation and blood’ Mohammed Qassas from Khan Younis said his young children are so hungry that he is forced to storm aid trucks, which rarely reach warehouses these days because they are stopped by hungry crowds.

“How am I supposed to feed them? No one has mercy. This resembles the end of the world,” he said Monday. “If we ﬁght, we get the food. If we don’t ﬁght, we don’t get anything.”

It has become routine to see men returning from aid-seeking carrying bodies as well as sacks of flour.

Yusif Abu Mor from Khan Younis called the current aid system akin to a death trap.