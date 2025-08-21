President Donald Trump sounded like a 19th-century European colonialist justifying the subjugation of “savage natives” in “darkest Africa” when he recently ordered a federal takeover of the police force in Washington, D.C, and deployed 800 National Guard troops in the city.

This followed Trump’s order assigning 500 federal law enforcement ofﬁcers — including FBI agents who should be protecting the nation against major threats — to combat D.C. street crime.

Black people make up the largest racial group in Washington — about 43 percent — and the city’s mayor, police chief and non-voting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives are all Black. The president seems to believe they are incapable of ﬁghting crime.

Trump falsely claimed in an Aug. 11 news conference that D.C. “has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people.” Not coincidentally, Trump used his news conference to also attack other cities run by Black mayors: Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland.

I’ve lived in Washington for decades. It is a beautiful city, drawing visitors for safe and enjoyable trips from around the world — not the nightmarish hellhole Trump described. We have some of the world’s ﬁnest museums, monuments, parks, neighborhoods, and public spaces.

Trump notably failed to mention that crime in Washington fell 35 percent to its lowest level in 30 years in 2024, and violent crime has plummeted an additional 26 percent so far this year. Some people may not feel safe in Washington, but the signiﬁcant drop in crime in the capital city hardly qualiﬁes as the “public safety emergency” Trump said existed.

Alarmingly, Trump said that under his orders, police “are allowed to do whatever the hell they want.” What does that mean?

Does the president claim police can violate the constitutional rights of anyone and break any laws they want in their zeal to somehow reduce crime? Is he giving himself the power to allow police to beat or even kill suspected criminals without accountability? Under Trump’s order, will we see more Black people murdered by police, as George Floyd was in Minneapolis in 2020?

Trump has no power to violate the Constitution and laws, no matter how much he wishes he did.

The president’s action overriding the powers of the local government in D.C. constitutes a brazen power grab and a desperate publicity stunt designed to distract attention from his years-long friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He also wants to portray himself falsely — the ﬁrst convicted felon to serve as president — as a tough-on-crime supporter of police.

The truth is that Trump is the best friend criminals have — as long as they break the law in support of him. He proved this by pardoning about 1,500 people — most of them white — accused or already convicted of crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that was designed to keep him in power after he was defeated in the 2020 presidential election. Rioters violently attacked and injured about 140 police ofﬁcers, including ﬁve ofﬁcers who later died.

Washington already has more police ofﬁcers per capita than any state or large U.S. city. Turning over the police department to federal ofﬁcials without local knowledge and no hands-on policing experience — assisted by National Guardsmen without law enforcement training — won’t improve the police department’s performance. It will make things worse.

A better way to help D.C. strengthen its police department would be for the U.S. House to approve legislation allowing the city government to spend $1 billion of its local tax dollars on police and other programs this year. Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled House has failed to approve legislation to do this by correcting a mistake in a federal spending bill.

Reducing crime requires more than putting police on the streets and making arrests. It requires a series of policies to prevent crimes, not just respond to them.

More federal funding for private public partnerships with local businesses and houses of worship can create alternative paths for young people to help them stay out of trouble, graduate from high school, and go on to job training, college, or careers. Programs like these are far cheaper than tracking down and imprisoning criminals, and are more effective at protecting public safety.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the federal government could do more to reduce crime if it funded more prosecutors in the district and ﬁlled the 15 vacancies on the D.C. Superior Court, including some that have gone unﬁlled for years.

Because the District of Columbia is not a state, the president and Congress have greater power to exercise control than they do over the 50 states. Trump recently said he has asked lawyers to study congressional repeal of the 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act, which gave residents of the capital limited self-government and the right to elect a mayor and city council. Before the act’s passage, the president appointed commissioners who ran local government like colonial overseers.

Increased federal control of Washington is the exact opposite course the president should follow. Rather than denouncing and demonizing city ofﬁcials as adversaries and falsely portraying Washington, he ought to work with city leaders as allies to reduce crime, homelessness, and other problems that affect all big cities.

The 700,000 residents of the capital are as entitled to self-government as other Americans are and will hopefully eventually achieve statehood. We do not need to be occupied by the National Guard and a federalized police force as if we were an enemy nation conquered in war.

Having the federal government increase its control of D.C. local affairs is a mistake that the president should reconsider, and Congress should halt if he refuses.

A. Scott Bolden is an attorney, NewsNation contributor, former chair of the Washington, D.C. Democratic Party and a former New York state prosecutor.