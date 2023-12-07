BACK IN OPA-LOCKA: Following up on last year’s blockbuster presentations at the city’s Arts and Recreation center – including the “Flash Points” exhibition of the artistry of legendary photographer Ernest Withers – the nonproﬁt 10 North Group again is bringing some of the best of Art Basel to the African American community. On Saturday the “Required Reading” mural project, led by Nadya Duff, above right, allowed children to take an artistic stand against bookbanning. The event helped kick off the eight-day “Art of Transformation” series of exhibitions, panel discussions, performances and ﬁlm projections, whose key focus includes bringing greater awareness of African Diaspora Art to the broader community, as part of a dynamic process of reimagining and rebuilding communities such as Opa-locka.

C.B. HANIF PHOTOS / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – With the “Art of Transformation: Africa Global,” Ten North Group this week is spotlighting the creativity of the African Diaspora and highlighting African American scholars in a series of programs coinciding with Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 and Miami Art Week 2023.

“We’re here with Ten North Group for their Art Miami Week event called “Required Reading,” said Nadya Duff on a chamber of commerce Saturday at The Pavilion, across the street from The Art & Recreation Center (ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave. in Opa-locka, “and we are working with the students and children of the community to create a mural that represents ‘Required Reading’,” in reference to the books that Florida’s governor and Legislature have banned.

“We are providing students and the community with these books,” Duff said, “and this mural represents that. We have a tree that is growing these books and sharing the knowledge with the students and the community.”

This year, said Dr. Willie Logan, CEO and president of the nonproﬁt Ten North Group, “the Art of Transformation is about ‘Africa Global.’ We explore the relationship between Africa and the African Diaspora, and our influence, and impact, on the world as a whole.

“We are kicking off this year with literature,” Logan said, “because we think literature is one of the most important forms of art. The ability to write, to read, to understand, and to share and explore experiences, without actually having lived it, through the words of others, is a very important part of knowing our history, and being prepared for the future.

“‘Required Reading’ is a takeoff from the 200-some odd African American books authored by African Americans, and a couple thousand other books that have been banned by this Legislature, to ensure that young people and adults alike have access.

“We’re embedding QR codes on book covers that are life-sized, as part of our visual activity during Art Basel, but at the same time promoting literature.”

That major and timely initiative is just the beginning, added the former Opalocka mayor and state lawmaker.

“We follow that with any number of other activities, including how to use public place-making to improve the community, without displacing the people that are there, increasing the quality of life as well as increasing the economic value of the property.”

Art of Transformation this year is sharing artists from Puerto Rico, the islands, and elsewhere in the diaspora, Logan said.

“We have 30 artists, both visual and ﬁlm, spoken word, dance, that are coming in the Pavilion,” he noted, such as the IFE-ILE Dance Company on display at The Pavilion on Ali Baba Avenue over the weekend. “And then we’re showing parts of our permanent collection in two different spaces.

“Last but not least, we’re very proud of the Garden of Humanity. It talks about the importance of the environment, the importance of our ecosystems and the importance of how we all are affected by how we treat and take care of it.”

To underscore the signiﬁcance there, Logan cited this year’s huge “Yemaya” and “The Cedar Men” sculptures, the former a six-foot bronze titled after the goddess of the living ocean, the mother of all, exhibited in dialogue with the spirits that accompanied African peoples during the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean known as the Middle Passage, by contemporary artist Juan Roberto Diago Durruthy “Diago” (Cuba); the latter, ﬁve six-foot-tall works sculpted from a single cedar trunk weighing half a ton each, telling the history of humanity through the earth’s ﬁrst inhabitants in Africa, by sculptor and performer Jems Robert Koko Bi (Côte d’Ivoire).

“We have two wonderful sculptures that speak to the African experience,” Logan said, “by very important artists, and they’re master artists, and we think those are the show stoppers.”

Among Saturday’s attendees, Florida Memorial University President Jaffus Hardrick said he was “very appreciative of the Ten North Group and what they’re doing, by way of constantly exposing our youth to the rich legacy and heritage of who we are as a people. Because if you ever forget that, then you really forget where you’ve come from. Nobody can ever erase the greatness that lies within us.”

“We’re very excited,” said Logan, “and we invite everyone to come out this week, to enjoy, to learn as well as to meet and make new friends.”

Art of Transformation: Africa Global

Schedule of Events

All events free and open to the public

Thursday, Dec. 7

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Art of Transformation: Africa Global

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Practice of Abdoulaye Konaté

The Hurt Building

490 Opa-locka Blvd., Opa-locka,

Friday, Dec. 8

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Art of Transformation: Africa Global

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cartographies of Displacement: A Curatorial Practice by Abdiel D. Segarra Rios and Helen Ceballos

The Pavilion

650 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka

7 to 10 p.m.

Voguing: A Performing Art Workshop

The Pavilion

650 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka

Saturday, Dec. 9

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Art of Transformation: Africa Global

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Africa Global Panel Discussion: A Curator / Artists Conversation

The Art & Recreation Center (ARC)

675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Opa-locka Historic Walking Tour

490 Ali Baba Avenue at the historic train station

1 to 2:30 p.m.

Feature Film: “La Pecera / The Fishbowl” (93 mins)

The Pavilion

650 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka

Sunday, Dec. 10

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Art of Transformation: Africa Global

Visit TenNorthGroup.com.

