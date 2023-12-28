SERVICE: From left, Illustrious Potentate Cedric Walker of Kazah Temple helps participant with his toy selection; Noble Anderson Elridge, Youth Group director, assists young man selecting stuffed animals for area children; Illustrious Commandress Angela Chandler making payment for purchased items. "In the spirit of the season, let our service shine as a beacon of warmth, bringing joy and comfort to all dur ing the holidays," said Chandler. PHOTOS COURTESY OF KAZAH TEMPLE

Staff Report

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Nobles of Kazah Temple #149 and Daughters of Kazah Court #117, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine hosted their second annual Shop with a Noble and Daughter holiday event Dec. 21, treating local youths to a Christmas shopping experience.

Youths between the ages of 4-18 years old were escorted by Nobles and Daughters to explore the Walmart Supercenter in Miami Gardens, shopping for toys, clothing and accessories, in a partnership that reverberates across Florida.

"The Shop with a Noble and Daughter event has brightened the holiday season for many little ones throughout our state,” said Illustrious Potentate Cedric Walker of Kazah Temple #149. “It brings us much pleasure to satisfy the children in this way.”

Prince Hall Shrinedom is a fraternal, social and charitable organization that embraces the fundamental concepts of freemasonry, expressed with a broader spectrum of visibility, members said, by the manner in which it dispenses charity in the community and care for its members.

The organization boasts more than 400 constituent temples and courts, and more than 25,000 members, around the world. Members are readily recognized when wearing their fezzes; the red fez adorned by the men (Nobles) and the white fez by the women (Daughters).

Miami Prince Hall Shriners donated $1,000 to facilitate this year’s statewide initiative. Since the inception of the program, Florida Prince Hall Shriners have raised more than $10,000 to conduct the activity.

"In the spirit of the season, let our service shine as a beacon of warmth, bringing joy and comfort to all during the holidays," said Illustrious Commandress Angela Chandler of the Daughters of Kazah Court #117.