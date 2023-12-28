“EDGE OF TOMORROW”: The Peter London Global Dance Company of Miami’s electrifying and high-octane dance production for its 12th annual season commissioned by presenting arts partner the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County represents the diversity of South Florida in world premieres choreographed by international talent, Thursday, Dec. 28 – Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit tickets@arshtcenter.org.

***

3RD ANNUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION: You are cordially invited to family and community event dedicated to reflecting on our shared heritage, reconnecting with one another, and taking positive action to heal and strengthen our community, Friday, Dec. 29, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., at the Gaines Park Rear Lawn, 1501 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach. Open to the public, the celebration will showcase a diverse range of talents and cultural expressions, including engaging performances by talented singers, captivating dances that celebrate our heritage, inspiring poetry readings that reflect the spirit of unity, a vibrant marketplace featuring local vendors and artisans. In addition to the entertainment and cultural displays, the celebration serves as an annual fundraiser that directly supports initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering the community. Visit bit.ly/2023KwanzaaCelebration.

***

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER – KWANZAA: Discover the richness of African culture and celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa, Saturday, Dec. 30, 3 – 5 p.m., at the North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens. Hosts Queenmother Boatenma and Nyema Abrams will lead us through an afternoon of discussions and exciting entertainment along with a writing workshop by Dr. Ettosi Brooks. Bring your ideas and your whole family. Open to all ages. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM: Registration is open for Broward County employers interested in participating in the CareerSource 2024 Summer Youth Employment Program, which offers an opportunity for local businesses to host career-minded youth eager to gain valuable on-the-job experience during the summer months. Broward County employers can register at careersourcebroward.com/syep-emp. Contact Latema King, program manager, 954-202-3830, ext. 3021, or lking@careersoucebroward.com

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts. Guests will learn about the signiﬁcance to the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people. Through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561-2798883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, Jan. 2 – 7 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Visit Kravis.org

***

SOUTH BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL: Returns to Miami Beach Jan. 4 – 7 for four days of music from top-tier internationally recognized artists, favorite regional bands, emerging local and student artists, underscoring a commitment to both musical excellence and the festival’s vital mission of inclusion and accessibility. The festival has grown in size and stature with 18 performances, master classes, and activations both, ticketed and free, from the intimate Faena Theater to the great lawn of Collins Park and The Bass to the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell and the Power Access stages on the world-renowned outdoor promenade of Lincoln Road all weekend long. Tickets and reservations including a limited "All Access Pass" at sobejazzfestival.com.

***

KEVIN HART: Tickets online only for two events, 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. Call 954-344-5990 or visit thecentercs.com/events.

***

TAMELA MANN AT KRAVIS: Join the songwriter, gospel singer and actress best known for her powerful soprano voice and Grammy Award for her single “God Provides,” who has appeared in numerous ﬁlms, for a special evening of inspiring and soulful gospel music, including hits from her new album “Overcomer,” a compelling collection of songs that takes the listener on the journey Tamela has been traveling the past few years, Sunday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $15, visit Kravis.org.

***

MASTERWORKS CONCERT: In advance of Black History Month, South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will illuminate two prominent African American female composers – Florence Price, the ﬁrst Black woman to have a composition performed by a major orchestra, and Jessie Montgomery, whose “Rounds” for solo piano and orchestra is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition. Award-winning pianist Awadagin Pratt will accompany SFSO for its premiere of Montgomery’s new piano concerto. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at The Parker (707 NE 8th St.); Jan. 18 at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th St.); and Jan. 20 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. A pre-concert chat illuminating the works and composers will take place 30 minutes prior to the concert at The Parker, only. Visit southfloridasymphony.org/masterworks-ii-2023-2024.

***

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject will premiere starting Jan. 26 at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

***

AMERICAN HERITAGE JOB FAIR: American Heritage Schools is conducting a national job search and inviting educators to attend its virtual “Job Fair and Free Continuing Education” webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. From the convenience of their homes, attendees will learn about opportunities and beneﬁts of teaching at American Heritage Schools’ Broward and Palm Beach campuses. Visit: ahschool.info/JanJobFair.

***

“AVERY SOMMERS: FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS”: One of South Florida’s most beloved entertainers and favorite singers, the Broadway and cabaret sensation with a “powerhouse” voice (“The New York Times”) and charismatic stage presence debuts her ﬁrst solo concert in more than a year with an intimate and triumphant performance, Wednesday Jan. 31 at Cafe Centro, 2409 N. Dixie Hwy. in West Palm Beach. The Copeland Davis Production will be presented cabaret style and include a fabulous three-course dinner. Dinner at 6 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., tickets $170 for VIP seating, $120 for standard seating, $80 at the bar. For reservations call Café Centro at 561-514-4070.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com