“BLACK BORDER WARRIORS: THE SEMINOLE NEGRO INDIAN SCOUTS”: The Best Documentary winner at the 2018 Black International Cinema Berlin will be shown Friday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens Campus, 3160 PGA Blvd, Meldon Hall, Room BB111. The awardwinning ﬁlm tells the epic story of Seminole Maroons exiled from their settlements in Florida. The screening is part of activities commemorating the 185-Year Anniversary of the1838 Second Seminole War at Loxahatchee River Battleﬁeld on Indiantown Rd. in Jupiter, Jan. 11-15, and includes a question/answer session with Minnesota ﬁlmmaker Joseph Hill.

The landmark "Reunion" will bring together Seminole Maroon ("Black Seminole") descendants and friends from around the Maroon Diaspora – Oklahoma, Mexico, Texas, the Bahamas, Florida itself, and beyond – on their Ancestral homeland, at the site of the two decisive 1838 Battles of the Loxahatchee River during the "Second Seminole War." Indigenous architect Chris Cornelius, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of New Mexico, and founding principal of studio:indigenous, will provide the ﬁnal keynote address on Sunday, Jan. 15, the weekend of MLK holiday.

Included in the ﬁve-day commemorative event are a tour of historic sites in and around Palm Beach County that are related to the pivotal events of the Second Seminole War that culminated at Loxahatchee River Battleﬁeld Park; a twoday symposium and keynote presentations on The Negro Fort, Angola and the Bahamas, The Trail of Tears and the Oklahoma Seminole Bands, Texas, Mexico and the Seminole Indian Scouts will be hosted by Palm Beach State College; and a two-day slate of programs commemorating the historic military site. Visit eventbrite.com or fbhrpinc.org.

***

INTERFAITH ADVISORY BOARD PUBLIC MEETING: The Miami-Dade County (IAB) monthly meeting is 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the 10th floor rear conference room #1011, Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami. Among the various topics is the National Day of Prayer 2023, and how to engage, educate, and inspire the youth in Miami-Dade County. Call 305-375-5784.

***

THE INAUGURAL RAP SNACKS DISRUPTOR SUMMIT: A two-day event, will feature a conversation on Conversation on Culture, Community, Family, and Creating Wealth with hip hop icons and top entrepreneurs Jan. 12 in Fort Lauderdale, and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration following in Miami. Call 757651-1166.

***

A RAISIN IN THE SUN: Starring Sidney Poitier and Claudia McNeil, moderated by TreaAndrea Russworm, PhD, with panelists William M. “Bill” Nix, Thomas Parham and Avery Sommers, showing Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets $12. Call 561-832-7469 or visit kravis.org.

***

“SOMETHING ROTTEN!” Florida Studio Theatre is extending the run of the musical comedy production through Sunday, Jan. 14. The 49th Winter Season features a four-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series that includes the original musical revue “The ’70s: More Than a Decade” featuring Rebecca Hopkins through Feb. 12. FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

RED CARPET SOIREE: The Global Empowerment Development Corporation, a 501c3, is hosting the ﬁrst annual event on Jan. 15, 8 p.m. at 3910 South SR 7, Miramar, to raise funds to assist in counseling people on credit, budgeting, debt management, and foreclosure prevention. Fabiola Constant, a Haitian-American philanthropist and businesswoman, is guest speaker and hostess. Visit eventbrite.com or call 305-413-6299.

***

MIAMI-DADE ECONOMIC ADVOCACY TRUST: The board of the governing body of the county agency charged with ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, will convene its public, open-access monthly meeting, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd St. in Miami Beach.

***

“THE CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS!”: Boxing promoter Don King returns to Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21, highlighted by the WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Championship as NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Guidry will risk his title against former WBC Heavyweight Champion Bermane Stiverne. Tickets starting at $25 available at playcasinomiami.com. The card will also steam live on donking.com and Itube247.com.

***

MIAMI HEAT SCHOLARSHIPS: South Florida high school seniors planning to attend college next fall are invited to apply to win one of ﬁve $5,000 scholarships to be awarded by The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund and BankUnited, who will select the winners from those who submit an application by Jan. 28 at nba.com/heat/community/scholarships. Visit nba.com/heat/community/scholarships.

***

FROZEN IN TIME EXHIBITION: View and celebrate the Love-Thornell Collection of Black American Photographs from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries, at the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. More than 1,300 images celebrating African Americans and their families from days gone by. Call 954-3576282.

***

