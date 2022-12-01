Miami, Fla. – It’s a proven fact, never doubt the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project! The commitment to our at-risk boys is stronger than ever, as we return to in-person activities. Fresh from our Site Director’s Training on October 5, 2022, the project hosts its annual Regional Tie Tying Ceremonies. It is a rite of passage for the chapter members in several senior high and middle schools.

According to Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, “This is the opportunity for everyone to look behind the scenes of the development and growth of this project.” “The ceremonies offer an intimate connection with the program, and the signature red neckties will be placed on each of the boys by the men in the community – our Mentors.”

Thousands of men from all walks of life commit to mentoring the boys ages 9 to 19, grades 3 -12, to interrupt the school to prison pipeline. They aid in monthly meetings, attend ﬁeld trips, help complete service projects, and continue role-modeling and guidance.

There are 117 schools that will participate in 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Tie-Tying ceremonies. Elementary and K-8 Centers will have individual ceremonies at their school sites.

There are 33 senior high and 23 middle schools participate in one of the Regional Tie-Tying Ceremonies. This is the ﬁnal edition: