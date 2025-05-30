STOCK PHOTO

By David L. Snelling

Miami- Black women nationwide have lost 106,000 jobs as of April 2025, the most for any racial group and gender amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on Diversity, Equity Inclusion (DEI) policies and federal agencies job cuts.

Some people from all racial groups lost their jobs outside DEI, as private companies downsized or went out of business due to a sluggish economy.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 39,000 Black women, 20 years old and over, lost their jobs in April alone with half of them in DEI roles.

Despite the massive loss of jobs, the nation’s unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2 percent and over 170,000 jobs were added.

But the unemployment rate for Black women rose from 5.1 percent to 6.1 percent in April.

Between January and April, 26,000 federal jobs were cut including 9,000 alone in April.

Black women lost their jobs working in schools, colleges, hospitals, government agencies and private sectors that scaled back on DEI requirements or positions on the chopping block due to budget constraints

Major corporations like Target, Amazon and Walmart eliminated DEI initiatives succumbing to political pressure and legal challenges and Trump’s threat to investigate private companies who refuse to comply with his executive order.

For Black men, a total of 2,524 were unemployed so far this year but the rate among the population decreased from 6.1 in March to 5.6 in April.

An estimated 9,103 white men lost their jobs this year, as the unemployment rate increased from 3.4 in March to 3.7 in April.

Roughly 9,479 white women were jobless in 2025 but the unemployment rate among the group remained at 3.3 in March and April.

In February, the rate was 3.4.

Hispanic women had a 4.6 percent unemployment rate for April, and the overall population had the second highest at 5.8 percent.

Asian Americans had the lowest at 3.0 percent.

According to a study, most Black women who were left without jobs earned college degrees and certiﬁcates and had experience in their respective ﬁelds.

“The unusual nature of this increase in Black women’s unemployment is a testament to and a direct result of the antiDEI and anti-Black focus of the new administration’s policies,” William Michael Cunningham, an economist and owner of Creative Investment Research said about the report. “This is demonstrably damaging to the Black community, something we have not seen before.”

Economic and ﬁnancial experts say Black women face ﬁnancial challenges with less income that could impact a household.

Some were single mothers paying most of the bills and having a mortgage and taking care of their elderly mothers and fathers.

Cunningham said it will be difﬁcult for unemployed Black women to ﬁnd other jobs with anti-DEI Trump policy in effect.

“The jobs that have traditionally been a path to stability are disappearing,” Cunningham said.