AUDREY M. EDMONSON: To receive the Rosemary M. Jones Award at the Women’s Power Caucus event Jan. 25 – 26 in Miami. PHOTOS COURTESY OF BPRW

Staff Report

MIAMI, Fla. – South Florida icon and community leader Audrey M. Edmonson is being honored with the Women’s Power Caucus Quiet Storm "Living Legend" Award.

Recognizing her exceptional contributions to housing advocacy, transit governance, and community development, the award, to be presented during the organization’s Jan. 25 – 26 event at Jungle Island in Miami, celebrates Edmonson’s transformative leadership.

The "Living Legend" Award acknowledges Edmonson’s effective leadership that beneﬁted the people of District 3 and Miami-Dade County.

A graduate of Miami Jackson Senior High School, Edmonson was elected as a Village of El Portal councilperson, then mayor, then rose to chair the County Commission in 2018, in a journey marked by resilience and dedication.

Edmonson’s dedicated advocacy and numerous initiatives included the historic redevelopment of two major projects in Miami’s Liberty City: the Liberty Square Housing community and a major transit hub in the city’s neediest community, which was named after her as a tribute to her tireless work. Both projects have been transformative improvements in the lives of the community members.

The Women’s Power Caucus is recognizing Edmonson not only for her political contributions, but also for her active engagement in many community organizations and various near and dear to her, such as the Delta Sigma Theta Soroity, Inc., and The Links Incorporated, Miami Chapter.

“It is my distinct honor to present this award to Miami-Dade County’s former Commissioner Edmonson, who is affectionately referred to as ‘Commish,’ because she is without a doubt deserving,” said Woodie Lesesne, founder of the Women’s Power Caucus.

“She has done so much for the South Florida community, representing the interest and needs of her community like a Quiet Storm or a Warrior Queen when needed.”

The Rosemary M. Jones "Living Legend" Award recognizes the former longtime champion of supplier diversity for IBM and Turner Broadcasting Systems, who before she passed in 2015 was honored as among the 100 Top Black Women of Influence, having helped open countless doors in the entertainment industry for more than 45 years.

The Women’s Power Caucus, presented by LMG Entertainment at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail in Miami, is an annual event aimed at attracting like-minded women.

The event celebrates and recognizes the achievements of exceptional women, aiming to foster a collective sense of power and community.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 954-243-3518 or email wpc.lmg@gmail.com.