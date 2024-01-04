TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, Jan. 2 – 7 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Visit Kravis.org

SOUTH BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL: Returns to Miami Beach Jan. 4 – 7 for four days of music from top-tier internationally recognized artists, favorite regional bands, emerging local and student artists, underscoring a commitment to both musical excellence and the festival’s vital mission of inclusion and accessibility. The festival has grown in size and stature with 18 performances, master classes, and activations both, ticketed and free, from the intimate Faena Theater to the great lawn of Collins Park and The Bass to the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell and the Power Access stages on the world-renowned outdoor promenade of Lincoln Road all weekend long. Tickets and reservations including a limited "All Access Pass" at sobejazzfestival.com.

MLK KICK OFF SERVICE: Friday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. at MLK Landmark Memorial, 2400 Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach. Reception immediately following at In Time Church of God in Christ, 1025 7th St., West Palm Beach.

KEVIN HART: Tickets online only for two events, 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. Call 954-344-5990 or visit thecentercs.com/events.

MLK GOSPEL FEST: Also Oratorical Competition, Performing Arts Finalists Competition, Sunday, Jan. 7, 3 p.m., Orthodox Primitive Baptist Church, 2900 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach.

DR. KING IN ST. AUGUSTINE: Examination of two signiﬁcant appearances, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., online via Zoom, part of Broward County Library Scholars Speakers Series. Register at broward.libnet.info/event/9122185#branch.

CHA-CHI’S VILLAGE MARKER DESIGNATION: A Memorial installation and Indigenous Land Acknowledgment ceremony, in recognition of Cha-Chi’s Village, a major 19th century Seminole Maroon community, is slated be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. in Sunset Park, 3601 N. Australian Ave. Recognition of the indigenous settlement that once existed in this general location of modern-day West Palm Beach is part of a two-day observance of South Florida’s Seminole Maroon heritage. Admission to all events is free and open to the public, registration is suggested. Visit Eventbrite.com or email Wallis Tinnie, info@fbhrpinc.org.

TAMELA MANN AT KRAVIS: Join the songwriter, gospel singer and actress best known for her powerful soprano voice and Grammy Award for her single “God Provides,” who has appeared in numerous ﬁlms, for a special evening of inspiring and soulful gospel music, including hits from her new album “Overcomer,” a compelling collection of songs that takes the listener on the journey Tamela has been traveling the past few years, Sunday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $15, visit Kravis.org.

MASTERWORKS CONCERT: In advance of Black History Month, South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will illuminate two prominent African American female composers – Florence Price, the ﬁrst Black woman to have a composition performed by a major orchestra, and Jessie Montgomery, whose “Rounds” for solo piano and orchestra is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition. Award-winning pianist Awadagin Pratt will accompany SFSO for its premiere of Montgomery’s new piano concerto. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at The Parker (707 NE 8th St.); Jan. 18 at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th St.); and Jan. 20 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. A pre-concert chat illuminating the works and composers will take place 30 minutes prior to the concert at The Parker, only. Visit southfloridasymphony.org/masterworks-ii-2023-2024.

JAZZ FEST POMPANO BEACH: Bringing a tidal wave of talent to South Florida, with Friday and Saturday night concerts staged directly on the city’s beautiful beach. Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis leads a stellar lineup of internationally renowned artists including Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee who will headline the festival, Jan. 18 – 20. The kick-off event featuring the Valerie Tyson band will still take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. A three-day VIP pass is $175, and general admission tickets to all performances are free, but registration is required at pompanobeacharts.org.

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject will premiere starting Jan. 26 at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

“AVERY SOMMERS: FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS”: One of South Florida’s most beloved entertainers and favorite singers, the Broadway and cabaret sensation with a “powerhouse” voice (“The New York Times”) and charismatic stage presence debuts her ﬁrst solo concert in more than a year with an intimate and triumphant performance, Wednesday Jan. 31 at Cafe Centro, 2409 N. Dixie Hwy. in West Palm Beach. The Copeland Davis Production will be presented cabaret style and include a fabulous three-course dinner. Dinner at 6 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., tickets $170 for VIP seating, $120 for standard seating, $80 at the bar. For reservations call Café Centro at 561-514-4070.

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM: Registration is open for Broward County employers interested in participating in the CareerSource 2024 Summer Youth Employment Program, which offers an opportunity for local businesses to host career-minded youth eager to gain valuable on-the-job experience during the summer months. Broward County employers can register at careersourcebroward.com/syep-emp. Contact Latema King, program manager, 954-202-3830, ext. 3021, or lking@careersoucebroward.com

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

