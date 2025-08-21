Washington (AP) — Teachers, social workers, nurses and other public workers would be cut off from a popular student loan cancellation program if the Trump administration ﬁnds their employer engaged in activities with a “substantial illegal purpose,” under a new federal proposal released on Friday.

The education department took aim at nonproﬁts or government bodies that work with immigrants and transgender youth, releasing plans to overhaul the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Opponents fear the new policy would turn the loan forgiveness beneﬁt into a tool of political retribution.

The proposal would give the education secretary the ﬁnal say in deciding whether a group or government entity should be excluded from the program, which was created by Congress in 2007 to encourage more college graduates to enter lower-paying public service ﬁelds.

The proposal says illegal activity includes the trafﬁcking or “chemical castration” of children, illegal immigration and supporting foreign terrorist organizations. “Chemical castration” is deﬁned as using hormone therapy or drugs that delay puberty — gender-afﬁrming care common for transgender children or teens.

President Donald Trump ordered the changes in March, saying the loan forgiveness program was steering taxpayer money to “activist organizations” that pose a threat to national security and do not serve the public.

The public will be given 30 days to weigh in on the proposal before it can be ﬁnalized. Any changes would take effect in July 2026.

Under current rules, government employees and many nonproﬁt workers can get their federal student loans canceled after they’ve made 10 years of payments.

The program is open to government workers, including teachers, ﬁreﬁghters and employees of public hospitals, along with nonproﬁts that focus on certain areas.

The new proposal would exclude employees of any organization tied to an activity deemed illegal. The education department predicts that fewer than 10 organizations would be deemed ineligible per year. It doesn’t expect a “signiﬁcant reduction” in the percentage of borrowers who would be granted forgiveness under the program, according to the proposal.

Yet the agency acknowledges that not all industries would be affected evenly. Schools, universities, health care providers, social workers and legal services organizations are among those most likely to have their eligibility jeopardized, the department wrote.

It did not give more speciﬁcs about what “illegal” actions those groups were taking that could bar them from the program. But the proposal suggests that performing gender-afﬁrming care in the 27 states that outlaw it would be enough.

If a state or federal court rules against an employer, that could lead to its expulsion from the program, or if the employer is involved in a legal settlement that includes an admission of wrongdoing.

Even without a legal ﬁnding, however, the education secretary could determine independently that an organization should be ejected. The secretary could judge whether an organization participated in illegal activity by using a legal standard known as the “preponderance of the evidence” — meaning it’s more likely than not that an accusation is true.

Once an organization is barred from the program, its workers’ future loan payments would no longer count toward cancellation. They would have to ﬁnd work at another eligible employer to keep making progress toward forgiveness. A ban from the Education Department would last 10 years or until the employer completed a “corrective action plan” approved by the secretary.

Critics blasted the proposal as an illegal attempt to weaponize student loan cancellation. Kristin McGuire, CEO of the nonproﬁt Young Invincibles, which advocates for loan forgiveness, called it a political stunt designed to confuse borrowers.