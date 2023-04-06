Staff Report

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Michael A. Coleman, a former Delray Beach police captain, has been selected from the ﬁve ﬁnalists to serve as Riviera Beach’s next police chief, City Manager Jonathan Evans announced Tuesday.

Coleman succeeds Nathan Osgood, who resigned after investigations found he violated procedure in rescinding a city councilman’s 2021 domestic-related battery arrest.

Coleman, a 20-year veteran of the Delray Beach Police Department, and a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War, was Delray’s director of neighborhood and community services before resigning in 2019. He "has demonstrated exceptional skills in community outreach and community policing programs," Evans said.