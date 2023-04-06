WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Palm Beach County Circuit Court judge has invalidated the disqualiﬁcation of Vita, LLC, reconﬁrming the local AfricanAmerican owned group to manage the revitalized Sunset Lounge in the historic Northwest neighborhood of West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Vita initially won the right to manage the venue, which once hosted legendary African American musicians and has had a more than $16 million rehabilitation, but disqualiﬁed for having violated anti-lobbying rules. When Miami-based competitor Mad Room Hospitality, favored by Mayor Keith James, was similarly disqualiﬁed, city commissioners functioning as the Community Redevelopment Agency rebooted the application process.

Vita sued, however, and Judge Carolyn Bell called the group’s disqualiﬁcation "arbitrary and capricious." With Vita reinstated as the winning bidder, the judge said, "pursuant to the terms of the Sunset RFP, the city and the CRA must negotiate in good faith with Vita for a contract for the operation of the Sunset Lounge."

Avoidance of further delay in reopening the venue is not assured. The mayor in a statement cited “a great deal of respect for the court and its opinion regarding the legal matter,” but said the city and CRA “are reviewing the decision and considering all legal options prior to beginning good faith negotiations to contract for the operation of the Sunset Lounge."