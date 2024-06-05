ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Carlis Bradley Startmire, 63, died May 29. Memorial service 11am Wednesday, June 5, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

James Marshall, 61, died May 1. Memorial service 10am Thursday, June 6, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Josephine Whited, 91, died May 30. Graveside service 10am Saturday, June 8, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial service 11am Saturday, June 8, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Julia McDonald, 78, died May 23. Service 11am Saturday, June 8, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Joe Williams, 76, died June 1. Memorial service 2pm Saturday, June 8, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Lula Mae Myers, 86, died May 29. Graveside service 11am Saturday, June 15, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Carolyn Kemp, 89, died May 27. Arrangements are pending.

Carriette Shingles, 69, died June

2. Arrangements are pending.

MANKER FUNERAL HOME

Odette Prophete, 76, janitress, died May 21, at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Service 10:30am Friday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Tangela Haggins, 53, environmental services, died May 26. Service 12 noon Saturday, June 8, at St. Peters MBC.

Barbara Stallworth, 67, MDCPS counselor, died May 23. Service 11am Saturday, June 8, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

William Washington, 83, retired mechanic for City of Miami Beach, died June 1 at Northshore Hospital. Service 10am Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Michael Claxton, 33, student, died May 30 at home. Service 1pm Saturday at Faith Community Baptist Church.

Wayne Renaldo Williams, 52, general service worker for Electric Company, died May 25, at Baptist Hospital. Final rites and burial in Nassau, Bahamas.