Mouthy Jasmine Crockett is here to stay, she is the new Democratic Party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. also known as AOC, please step aside, and fast. Why?

You need to make room for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, the new face of today’s Democratic Party.

What a record!

In only two short years in Congress, she not only has revealed her limited vocabulary skills by dropping "Fbombs" and careless, constant, classless cursing but has threatened Elon Musk and said that Sen. Ted Cruz, RTexas, should be hit over the head.

That prompted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to warn her that she "needs to unequivocally denounce the violence" … and was "promoting violence."

Even after this rare warning from the attorney general, Crockett is alleged to have assaulted a reporter seeking to interview her.

If these despicable comments were not enough to conﬁrm her lack of good taste, her remarks referring to wheelchair-bound Gov. Greg Abbott, RTexas, as "Hot Wheels" rate a boorish new low.

Yet Democrats, and their allies in the "lame-stream" media claim to support people with disabilities.

Can you imagine the outrage if a Republican had made such a horrible comment?

Right behind Crockett in their penchant for foul-mouth language are Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Does anyone think that revered Black Congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, DN.Y., who ran for president in 1972, or Barbara Jordan, D-Texas, or Carol Mosley Braun, D-Ill., the ﬁrst Black woman elected to the United States

Senate, would have uttered such profanity laced vitriolic poison?

No!

This kind of language and disrespect for their positions and the people they serve from Crockett and her Democratic colleagues is to be expected.

After all, it was just three weeks ago when Crockett and her fellow Black and white Democratic colleagues embarrassed themselves by refusing to stand and applaud a 13-year-old Black boy, Devar "DJ" Daniel, when President Trump honored him with the honorary title of a Secret Service agent during his State of the Union Address. How do you think Crockett, Democrats, and the progressive left would have reacted if Republicans had sat on their hands and refused to join in saluting "DJ," who has survived over a dozen operations for brain and spinal cancer if he had been honored by a Democratic president?

The answer is obvious — they would have been called racists by Democrats and their media partners.

Any Black Republican who joined with them would have been labeled an "Uncle Tom."

There would have been an avalanche of media microphones in their faces asking why they did not stand for the heroic boy who dreams of becoming a police ofﬁcer.

It was a cold and heartless display and showed just how much they detest any person, group, or child whose situation or circumstance could in any way beneﬁt Trump.

The next time Black or white Democrats dare call Republicans and conservatives racists just ask where they were when DJ was honored.

Crockett and her fellow Democrats, Black and white, including Black Democrats in the US Senate, showed the world their hypocrisy with their disrespectful and disgraceful actions as a Party of hatred, intolerance, and hypocrisy.

Their true colors became very visible!

Special shame, disgrace, and condemnation go to not only Crockett, Tlaib, and Waters, but also to the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

The world now sees (under a more than bright light) that its members care more about loyalty to the Democratic Party and sponsoring lavish Washington annual banquets than to a courageous 13-year-old Black boy honored by the president of the United States.

They are poor role models of what young Black youths in their districts and states should strive to achieve: lifetime principles, values, and integrity over temporary and fleeting partisan political gain.

They are as hypocritical as the National Organization of Women (NOW) and other feminist groups who have remained silent on the issue of transgender men in girls’ and women’s sports and locker rooms.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting ﬁrm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee’s Reports — M