Our most recent presidents, Presidents Obama, Trump, and Biden have collectively granted over 11,700 pardons, with President Biden holding the record at over 8,000 pardons. By granting a pardon, the offence is voided, and it can also void the monetary damages owed by the perpetrators.

According to a review by CBS News, approximately 15% of the $3 million in repairs and cleanup to the capital have been reimbursed to the taxpayers by those who illegally breached the walls of our nation’s capital. One can only wonder if the taxpayers ever received restitution from those rioters who caused billions in damages to our many cities.

Any president who grants pardons after lengthy court deliberations by judges and juries creates an injustice to those of us who are law-abiding citizens and circumvents the intent and erodes the very foundation of our legal system. Such “an injustice” not only blindfolds lady justice but it ties her hands.

Our Congress needs to act now to restore our faith in the concept of “justice for all” by voiding the president’s power to grant pardons. By not doing so, there will be many law-abiding citizens who will view our justice system as frivolous and unfair.

Matt Drozd, Lt. Colonel (ret. veteran) mattdrozdbooks.com