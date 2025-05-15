FUNDRAISING GALA: “Black Ties and Blind Folds, a Blind Date with The Community” fundraising gala set for Saturday, May 24 at the Kravis Center. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAILLECLUBPBC.ORG

West Palm Beach – For its 90th anniversary celebration the Braille Club of Palm Beach County, Inc. is planning to host its “Black Ties and Blind Folds, a Blind Date with The Community” fundraising gala, on Saturday, May 24, 5 – 9 p.m., at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Cohen Ballroom 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

The Braille Club is dedicated essential programs, resources, and community support for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, and has provided those services since 1935. Its mission is social, educational and recreational activities for blind and visually impaired adult residents of Palm Beach County.

The Braille Club is a 501c3 Charitable organization, owned and operated by blind and visually impaired members with the help of sighted volunteers. By charter the club has no paid or salaried employees, said Larry McDowell, president.

The club operates on charitable donations, gifts, fund-raisers and local grants. One hundred percent of all donations and contributions are used for the operation and maintenance of the club facility in Boynton Beach. Donations are tax-deductible under the US tax code.

The Braille Club is counting on the generosity of community partners and friends to make the milestone event a success. Donors of $200 will receive one ticket good for one person to the gala event. The event will include dinner and dancing in the Cohen Ballroom, a silent auction, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and other games during the evening.

Other ways to support the Club’s efforts include placing a camera-ready ad in the souvenir program, sponsoring a table, or other donation.

Visit brailleclubpbc.org