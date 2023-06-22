MIAMI, Fla. – Rodney Baltimore of HOT 105, far right, was moderator for the Community Forum as the “Juneteenth 2023, Appreciating Our Community’s Roots” program brought a diverse group of attendees to the historic Masjid Al-Ansar in Miami’s Liberty City over the weekend. The event, celebrating the day of freedom for African Americans, also featured a Pioneer Exhibit, New Africa Marketplace vendors, activities for children, and speakers and workshop sessions for young adults and adults, including Financial Literacy for Youth, Social Emotional Wellbeing, the legacy of Imam W.D. Muhammad, and a New Africa Community Feast honoring our leaders. Participants above from left, Abdul Hameed, Imam Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Imam Abdul Aziz, event co-chair Mikal Hamin and attorney Nashid Sabir.

C.B. HANIF PHOTOS / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES