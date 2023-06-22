AT THE ARC THROUGH AUG. 31: Art Director Joel Diaz escorts students through the riveting work of the late master picture taker who, in countless insightful photographs from before, during and after the Civil Rights Movement, documented the African American historical narrative.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – As he guided a group of youthful visitors through a major photo exhibit Saturday, Joel Diaz, pointed out what some eyes may have missed: the deeply bruised arm of the late Tina Turner, whose tormented relationship with her abusive former husband Ike is well-known.

It was another sign that this was no ordinary exhibition.

In fact, one of the many notable events in commemoration of Juneteenth 2023 is continuing through Aug. 31 at Opa-locka’s Arts & Recreation Center (ARC).

The “Flash Points” exhibition of “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers” shows how the prodigious Withers documented the depth and breadth of African American history in the segregated Southern United States. He took as many as ﬁve million photos, according to one estimate, over more than 60 years.

Memphis-born Withers (August 7, 1922 – October 15, 2007), experienced the proverbial front-row seat to history. With unprecedented access as a trusted and beloved member of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s inner circle, he captured countless of the most iconic images of the Civil Rights Movement: the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Memphis sanitation workers’ strike, Emmitt Till’s assassination.

Regarding the latter, a photo in the exhibition depicts Till’s uncle Moses Wright risking his life to stand in a courtroom and, for the ﬁrst time in the South, publicly accuse a White person by pointing out one of Till’s murderers.

It also is a photo that Withers, the only African American photographer allowed in the courtroom, risked his life to capture – since the judge had explicitly prohibited photography during the trial.

If one picture can be worth 1,000 words, Withers produced a library of the African American historical

record. His myriad images show Negro League Baseball players, and musicians of the American South such as James Brown and the aforementioned Ike & Tina. For 20 years he served as the official photographer for Stax Records.

Controversy later arose, however, when it was learned that the legendary photographer had worked for the FBI, providing photographs and descriptions of public meetings and events.

Defenders have noted the pressure Withers would have been under to go along to get along, with FBI agents regularly watching and questioning him. Supporters have suggested that in addition to receiving personal protection, he may have perceived the feds at times as also safeguarding the movement, as he witnessed and photographed such situations as the National Guard deployment on behalf of the Little Rock Nine.

Withers himself reportedly stated during a 2000 Chrysler Museum of Art exhibition in Norfolk, Va., “I never tried to learn any high-powered secrets” … (The FBI) was pampering me to catch whatever leaks I dropped, so I stayed out of meetings where decisions were being made.”

Withers’ photographic narrative has been archived by the Library of Congress and is slated for the Smithsonian. The ARC exhibition is curated in partnership with his daughter Rosalind Withers, director of the Ernest Withers Museum and Collection in Memphis, Tenn.

Area elected officials were on hand for The ARC’s debut reception Friday, and again for Saturday’s discussion sessions and other events which organizers said are slated to continue as part of the exhibition. Diaz, director for the Ten North Art foundation, emphasized that one of its aims is to expose community members to such artwork, free of charge.

The ARC’s Flash Points exhibit is a must-see for anyone for whom the spirit of Juneteenth, including its rejection of misinformation as well as lack of knowledge, resonates.

To witness the kind of historic material that Gov. Ron DeSantis is campaigning to keep from Floridians of all stripes is more than worth the trip, particularly for younger generations.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: “Flash Points, The Photography of Ernest C. Withers” exhibition

WHEN: Through Aug. 31

WHERE: The ARC, 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka, Fla., 33054

CONTACT: Joël Diaz, (o) 305-6873545, (c) 305-530-8028