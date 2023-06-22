STAY WOKE FLORIDA ROLLING PROTEST: Thursday, June 22. Join in Making Good Trouble by staying woke and staying strong. We will stop in 15 cities along the way. Come out and hear why it is important to Vote. There will be free books giveaways; free food; music and teach-ins; reading circle and banned book giveaway; voter registration and information on restoration of voting rights at most of the locations:

Miami, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6316 SW 59th Pl. Fort Lauderdale, 2:30 – 4 p.m., African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd.

West Palm Beach, 4:30 – 8 p.m., Howard Park, 1302 Parker Ave.

***

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT: City of West Palm Beach pop-up mini-markets Thursday, June 22 and June 29, 6 – 9 p.m., featuring the live music series and participating vendors listed on the Clematis by Night webpage. Visit wpb.org/events or call 561-822-1515.

***

HELPING SENIORS COMBAT LONELINESS: Upcoming Broward County health events meant to help local seniors stay socially active, in honor of this month’s Global Loneliness Awareness Week.

“Be Our Guest” Luncheon: Join us for a meal and meet new friends, Thursday, June 22, noon – 1:30 p.m., Tamarac Humana Neighborhood Center, 7666 N Nob Hill Road, Tamarac.

Strike Up a Conversation: Learn the art of conversation through a fun, interactive game, Wednesday, June 28, 11 a.m. – noon, Pembroke Pines Humana Neighborhood Center, 10350 Pines Blvd., Suite D-108, Pembroke Pines. Strike Up a Conversation: Learn the art of conversation through a fun, interactive game, Thursday, June 29 from 11 a.m. – noon, Tamarac Humana Neighborhood Center, 7666 N Nob Hill Road, Tamarac. Call 954-724-1540.

***

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305530-8028.

***

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION & CONCERT: An Ode to 50 Years of Hip Hop, Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

MELTON MUSTAFA JR. FREE CONCERT: Pompano Beach Arts welcomes the Grammy-nominated saxophone player back to the Ali Cultural Arts Center for a free performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 as we celebrate Black Music Month. Mustafa will be performing with a group of outstanding musicians and audiences on a melodious journey through the history and impact of jazz. The evening will also feature the art of spoken word by renowned poet Eccentrich. Register at pompanobeacharts.org

***

MARVIN DIXON COMEDY SHOW: The Casino @ Dania Beach presents Marvin Dixon’s 50 Shades of Comedy The Girls Are A Trip Volume III Edition, Saturday, June 24, 8 – 10 p.m. Tickets $35 to $40; $70 for four-seat VIP packages (must purchase all four seats). Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. Visit casinodaniabeach.com/entertainment

***

SWIMMING INSTITUTE LAUNCH: Prosperity Social & Community Development Group (P-SCDG) swim lessons will occur Monday and Tuesday, June 26-July 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the North Miami Thomas Sasso Pool Park, conducted by certiﬁed swim instructors and lifeguards. Students must be enrolled in PSCDG summer camp to participate. Join in to raise awareness about water safety. The initiative will educate parents, caregivers, and communities about drowning risks, prevention strategies, how to be safe in and around the water, and teach more than 100 students how to swim this summer.

***

SHOWCASING HISTORIC NORTHWEST: The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (WPBCRA) is turning up the heat on Independence Day weekend with the return of BBQ, Brews & Blues. Local pit bosses will be ﬁring up their grills to create all your summer barbeque favorites, while South Florida’s best blues bands including the Old School Gang play the hottest licks! This event will also welcome new businesses to the area and showcase opportunities to become part of the vibrant community. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at the Heart & Soul Park, 825 N Rosemary Ave., from 4 – 9 p.m. Register at BBQBrewsBlues2023.eventbrite.com

***

4TH ON FLAGLER: The City of West Palm Beach event will return for its 35th year with a festive “Stars and Stripes in Paradise” theme, 6 – 10 p.m. along Flagler Drive (between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street). Visit wpb.org/events, call 561-8221515 (TTY: 800-955-8771), or follow on Facebook @CityofWPB and Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

***

