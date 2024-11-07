Lake worth beach – The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County held a reception at the council’s downtown Lake Worth Beach headquarters Oct. 17 to welcome and celebrate the seven fellows selected for the council’s inaugural Arts Administrators of Color Fellowship program.

The fellowship is a 10-month pilot program for emerging and mid-career leaders who are part of underrepresented communities across the arts and cultural sector in Palm Beach County.

The seven inaugural Arts Administrators of Color Fellows are Melisa Allen, April Cheesboro, Julian Crewe, Amaya Estrada. Miriam Naranjo, Mumbi O’Brien and Ewell Turnquist.

Through professional and leadership development, networking, mentorship and participation in AFTACON, the national convention for Americans for the Arts, the fellowship, ﬁnanced by the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, is meant to amplify new and diverse voices in arts and culture and build a strong leadership pipeline for the sector.

From l, ; Denise Rivas and Cheryl Crowley; Lubansky Alfred and Hilary Little.