Miami – The 2026 Florida gubernatorial race may cause friction between President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans.

DeSantis has been touting his wife, Casey DeSantis, to replace him when he’s term-limited next year and seeks Trump’s endorsement.

Trump instead backed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican representing Southwest Florida, after he ofﬁcially announced last week he’s running.

If Donalds wins, he will become the state’s ﬁrst African American governor.

“I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida,” he stated during a prime-time interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future.”

Trump on social media defended his decision to endorse Donalds over other candidates mulling a run.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difﬁcult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! … As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.… Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!” Trump’s endorsement left DeSantis fuming and taking verbal swipes at Donalds including pointing to his criminal record.

According to reports, Donalds was charged with marijuana possession in 1997 but the charges were dropped. In 2000 he pled no contest to felony theft charge for allegedly attempting to defraud a bank, but his record was later sealed and expunged.

"The reality is we’ve achieved victories in Florida.… A guy like Byron, he just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the left over these last years,” DeSantis said on social media. “He’s just not been a part of it. He’s been in other states campaigning doing that and that’s ﬁne, but OK, then deliver results up there.”

DeSantis said Donalds wouldn’t be effective in carrying out Trump’s agenda, and suggested his wife is a better GOP candidate for governor merely because she has been the brainchild of initiatives to help reshape Florida.

Her battle with cancer didn’t stop her from her duties as the First Lady of Florida. She is now cancer free.

In 2019, she created the First Lady’s Medal for Courage, Commitment and Service, and that same year announced Florida’s Black History Month theme as "Celebrating Public Service."

The initiative allowed her and the governor to honor the winners of Florida’s Black History Month student contests and Excellence in Education Award recipients at the Governor’s Mansion.

Casey DeSantis also participated in the Recovery Redﬁsh Release to address the impacts of red tide, hosted listening sessions on Venezuela, hurricane relief and mental health, and led efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.

“(Casey is) somebody that has, I think, the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles,” DeSantis told reporters. “Anything we’ve accomplished, she’d be able to take to the next level.”

Before Donalds ofﬁcially announced his candidacy, he was building a campaign team to help put him in the Governor’s Mansion.

Former state Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, both Republicans, also were rumored to be running for governor.

DeSantis started floating his wife’s name as a potential candidate and was seeking Trump’s endorsement.

He implemented Florida’s illegal immigration enforcement policies to assist Trump with his crackdown operation including imposing the death penalty on illegal immigrants who commit capital crime such as ﬁrst-degree murder and child rape.

DeSantis never took a shot at Trump over Donalds’ endorsement, but did indicate he was disappointed the president chose him over "a born leader."

Donalds defended his congressional record after DeSantis’ criticism, saying he’s a proven leader.

“I would say in terms of what I’ve been able to accomplish in my time in elected politics when I was a freshman in the state Legislature, I passed the ﬁrst bill of its kind in the country that gave parents and community members an ability to actually examine what was in the textbook materials of students, so we could actually ﬁnd out what was actually going on in the indoctrination of our kids,” Donalds told the Washington Examiner. “I passed that bill into law in the state Legislature of Florida, then-governor Rick Scott signed it."

Donalds was elected to Congress in 2020. In 2023 he was nominated for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in the fourth through 11th rounds of voting. He was a candidate for the third nomination several months later.

The tension between DeSantis and Donalds commenced when the latter endorsed Trump over DeSantis in the 2024 Presidential Republican Primary.

DeSantis dropped out of that race due to poor results and endorsed Trump against then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The gubernatorial race could spark a schism within the GOP if Casey DeSantis ofﬁcially enters the contest.

DeSantis could be a key ﬁgure in Florida as an attempt is being made in the House to amend the U.S. Constitution for Trump to run for a third term.

A president can run for only two fouryear terms under the U.S. Constitution. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has introduced an amendment resolution to allow Trump to be elected a third time.

For the Democratic Party, state Sen. Jason Pizzo from Miami said he’s considering a gubernatorial run.

Prominent personal injury attorney John Morgan, who bankrolled several campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana, has mentioned he might run as well.