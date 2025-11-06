(StatePoint) – Does holiday cooking stress you out? If so, you’re not alone. According to PWC research, 54% of people admit to feeling uptight any time they think about prepping or cooking food for holiday celebrations. Fortunately, stressfree holiday dishes can be possible with the right ingredients.

“The holiday season is such a busy time of year,” said James Bickmore-Hutt, executive chef at Dole. “It’s also a moment when people are expecting to be ‘wowed’ at mealtime. Selecting highquality ingredients (such as Dole Tropical Gold Canned Pineapples) can reduce prep work and help you deliver crowd-pleasing dishes quickly, so you can focus on enjoying the season with loved ones.”

Why are these pineapples Chef James’ best-kept secret? They are handpicked at peak ripeness and are a naturally sweeter variety of pineapple. Offered in pre-cut chunks or slices with no sugar added, they help home chefs cut down on prep time without sacriﬁcing freshlypacked flavor.

Here are Chef James’ top tips for incorporating them into your seasonal fare:

• Add extra garnishes of pineapple to any holiday dish for a naturally sweet, tropical taste – no need to add extra sugar!

• Pineapples are very juicy, and you can pre-cook dessert ﬁlling on the stovetop to thicken the juices. Simply drain the liquid from the can, pour the fruit in a pan, reduce remaining liquid and then combine it with a thickener of your choice before adding back in.

• Let fruit-ﬁlled desserts cool for at least two to four hours after baking to allow the ﬁlling to fully set.

• For added oomph and flavor in cocktail or mocktail batches, reserve pineapple juice from the same cans used in your food dishes, like a family-favorite pie.

This holiday season, Chef James’ guaranteed crowd-pleaser: Caramelized Pineapple Baked Brie, adds a tropical twist to a traditional spread. Ready in 40 minutes and with just six ingredients, this stress-free appetizer will make your festivities all the more memorable.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 can (20 ounces) Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple Chunks in 100% Pineapple Juice, drained

• 1/4 teaspoon ﬁnely chopped fresh rosemary

• 1 tablespoon honey, divided

• 1 package (13 ounces) round brie cheese

• 2 tablespoons chopped roasted salted pistachios Instructions:

Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add pineapple, rosemary and 1 tablespoon honey, stirring occasionally for 6 minutes or until the pineapple is golden brown.

Line a baking sheet or small baking dish with parchment. Cut the top rind off the brie and discard, placing the remaining portion on the parchment paper.

Spoon pineapple mixture over the brie. Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of honey before garnishing with pistachios.

To stress less in the kitchen during this year’s holiday festivities, let pre-cut pineapple take center stage for easy preparation of elevated classics.