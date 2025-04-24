YVETTE N. HARRIS: The public relations veteran, who has championed diverse cultural narratives and elevated the voices of Black and Brown communities, recognized at the 2025 Serving the Arts Awards. PHOTO COURTESY OF HARRIS PUBLIC RELATIONS

Miami – Yvette N. Harris, founder and CEO of Harris Public Relations, was awarded the prestigious Arts and Cultural Tourism Award at the 2025 Serving the Arts Awards, presented by the Arts & Business Council of Miami in partnership with the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

The distinguished honor recognizes an artist, leader, organization, or company that demonstrates outstanding innovation and impact at the intersection of the arts and cultural tourism.

A public relations veteran and master storyteller with more than 25 years of experience, Harris has long championed diverse cultural narratives and elevated the voices of Black and Brown communities.

Through her company, Harris Public Relations, she has spearheaded transformative campaigns for prominent cultural institutions and events including the Miami MoCAAD (Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora), Island SPACE Caribbean Musuem, Art Prevails Project, Miami Carnival, the Museums Association of the Caribbean, and the American Black Film Festival.

Beyond her professional work, Harris is deeply engaged in civic leadership. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she also chairs the Multicultural Tourism & Development Committee.

She also regularly participates on the Miami-Dade County Community Grant Review Panel and served as a 2025 Community Advisor for The Miami Foundation’s Community Grants program.

Further reflecting her commitment to education, mentorship, and cultural advocacy in Miami, Harris is president of the PTSA at New World School of the Arts High School.

The Arts and Cultural Tourism Award was presented during a celebratory ceremony at the historic Actor’s Playhouse on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The event also marked the 40th anniversary of the Arts & Business Council of Miami, a milestone celebration honoring four decades of championing the region’s creative economy. This year’s awards drew a record-breaking 345 nominations, reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of South Florida’s arts landscape.

Attendees enjoyed live performances, heartfelt tributes, and networking opportunities, celebrating the individuals and organizations shaping the cultural future of Miami-Dade.

Visit harrispublicrelations.com. For more about the Arts & Business Council of Miami, visit artsbizmiami.org.