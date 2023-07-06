THE STARS WERE OUT AGAIN: For the 2023 American Black Film Festival in Miami, including “Perfect Find” cast members Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres and others. PHOTOS COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Staff Report

MIAMI, Fla. – In a highlight of the 27th year of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Netflix partnered with Black Excellence Brunch in celebration of “The Perfect Find” and “They Cloned Tyrone” on Friday, June 16 in Miami.

The brunch featured a panel with the ﬁlms’ directors Numa Perrier and Juel Taylor, hosted by Trell Thomas.

Additional brunch attendees included Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Ryan Destiny, Tabitha Brown, Sinqua Walls, Melvin Gregg, Sarunas Jackson, Logan Browning, and Terence J.

That evening, “The Perfect Find” played as ABFF’s centerpiece screening at the New World Center in Miami.

Director Numa Perrier, producers Glendon Palmer, Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver, producer and actor Gabrielle Union, and actors Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, and Gina Torres were in attendance. So were Lina Green, April Nixon, Stephanie Matsuba, Taraji P. Henson, Romeo Miller, and others, for the annual festival that, in the words of the organizers, “brings together Black culture enthusiasts, executives and content creators from around the world for ﬁve days of screenings, talk events, exclusive parties and highpowered networking.”

“The Perfect Find,” based on the novel by Tia Williams, released on Netflix Friday, June 23. Synopsis: After a messy public breakup and a highproﬁle ﬁring, Jenna (Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. Knowing she’ll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Torres).

But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric (Powers) – who just so happens to be Darcy’s son.

After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide whether she’ll risk it all on a secret romance, and ﬁnd out whether she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide.

Earlier, “They Cloned Tyrone” opened the festival on Wednesday, June 14 at the New World Center Performance Hall. In “They Cloned Tyrone,” which will be on Netflix Friday, July 21, a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. “They Cloned Tyrone” will be on Netflix Friday, July 21. Other ﬁlms spotlighted at ABFF included Lionsgate’s “The Blackening,” the YouTube Black

Voices Festival Showcase, HBO Documentary Films’ “Donyale Luna: Supermodel,” the A&E Network investigative documentary “Exposing

Parchman,” the BET+ comedic drama “Average Joe,” OWN’s ﬁve-part documentary series “Time of Essence,” TV One Networks’ “A Mother’s Intuition,” Prime Video’s “I’m a Virgo,” and Comcast NBCUniversal’s “Found.”

On the net: abff.com

netflix.com/ThePerfectFind

netflix.com/TheyClonedTyrone