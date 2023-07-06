“FLORIDA EVERGLADES: RIVER OF GRASS REFLECTIONS”: History Fort Lauderdale summer exhibition includes impressionist ﬁne art works and environmental photographs from the archived collection, through Sept. 10 at New River Inn, 231 SW Second Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

“BLACK CARD”: Hampton Art Lovers presents “Transactions in Cultural Currency” featuring the art of Brandon Clarke, Thursday, July 6, noon – 6 p.m., 249 NW 9th St 249 Northwest 9th St., Miami. “How did the “Black Card” become a signiﬁer of racial authenticity? “Who has access to an authentic Black identity? Clarke, a second-generation (visual) artist, deconstructs the concept in the lived experience of African Americans. Free, visit eventbrite.com.

THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023: The Arts Garage in Delray Beach presents a hysterical comedy series in collaboration with The Comedy Zone on the ﬁrst Friday of every month, featuring one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene, Shaun Jones, on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m., 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach. Opening act, Chicago native Absar Siddiqui brings his unique brand of observational humor, voice impersonations, and quick wit to the stage as he discusses marriage, his upbringing in a Pakistani household, and life in Florida. Coming Friday, Sept. 1, Greg Morton. Tickets $30 or $35 are available at 561-450-6357 or ArtsGarage.org.

FIRE STATION 88 GRAND OPENING: The City of Riviera Beach facility debuts on Saturday, July 8, 11 am. – 1 p.m., 1920 W. Blue Heron Blvd. Activities include station tours, prize drawings, snow cones, refreshments, face painting, music and more. Call 561-812-6598 or visit rivierabch.org.

CHARGERS FOOTBALL & CHEER: Family Fun Day, Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. noon, at the Wells Recreation Complex, 2409 Avenue H, Riviera Beach, featuring free admission, free food and drinks, bounce houses, DJs, music, program registration available onsite. Call 561-845-4070.

SKILLZ AND DRILLZ: Team Elam presents a Youth Football Camp with Terry Bradden, Jacoby Brissett and more on Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Wells Recreation Complex, 2409 Avenue H, Riviera Beach. Online registration at teamelam.org.

MIAMI SWIM WEEK: Back for the 2023 season featuring 50 shows and 100 veteran and emerging designers through Sunday, July 9. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. All streams livestreamed at miamiswimweekshows.com.

MYTHIC CREATURES: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids, a traveling exhibition that explores the intersection between science and legend, traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond, with life-size models, paintings, textiles and cultural objects from around the world, through March 31 at HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Afﬁliate. Pricing is $15 adults, $10 students/seniors, and $8 for children. Visit historymiami.org.

CITY OF OPA-LOCKA CAREER FAIR: Candidates are welcomed to explore more than 40 vacancies throughout all city departments on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Sherbondy Village Auditorium, 215 Perviz Ave., Opa-locka. Attendees will be able to apply in person, engage with elected ofﬁcials and staff, and learn more about the advancements being made in Opa-locka. Job offers will be made on the spot for select positions. Visit Opalockafl.gov/Jobs.

W.O.W. EFFECT BOOK RELEASE: Author Anita Faye Wilson will discuss the book and the amazing power to transform her life through The Word and more effective and intentional use of words, Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Broward Hall, 927 NW 178th Ave., Pembroke Pines. RSVP for reserved seating and complimentary admission at Eventbrite.com

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART: North Miami’s MOCA, 770 NE 125th St., Miami, continues efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives with a robust series of educational and public programming throughout the month of July, including “Silhouetted Exquisite Corpse” printmaking class, Saturday, Jul. 8, 1 – 3 p.m., and MOCA Tours, Saturdays in July, 11:30 – 3 p.m. On view through Oct. 1, the work of proliﬁc artist Lonnie Holley in his ﬁrst major exhibition in the South, “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew.” Also on view is the “South Florida Cultural Consortium” (SFCC) exhibition which showcases the work of 12 intergenerational South Florida artists. Visit mocanomi.org.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

“RELIEF FOR HAITI” MARCH: The July 9 event announced by Gregory Toussaint, senior pastor of Miami’s Miami’s Tabernacle of Glory (Shekinah.fm), will bring together 25,000 people in the U.S. as well as participants in Haiti, Canada and France, in an effort to bring awareness to the mounting insecurities in Haiti. The march will start at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at North Miami High School gym and end at North Miami City Hall, open to the public, but everyone is being asked to register at https://shekinahfm.elexiochms.com/external/form/afd31805-e44a4c5a-82f8-f1a275e2aa83.

DOLPHIN MALL SUMMER PROMOTIONS: School’s out, and families can escape the summer heat with an array of indoor activities and promotions, from $1.99 movie tickets for kid-friendly movies to reduced-priced specials at Dave & Buster’s, Kids Empire and Bowlero. Visit shopdolphinmall.com/events.

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

JOB CORPS SUMMER RECRUITMENT: The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a Florida drive offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households. Florida’s three Job Corps campuses in Jacksonville, Miami and St. Petersburg offer free career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including construction, ﬁnance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology, and transportation, with on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance. Applicants may qualify if they receive beneﬁts such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth, with expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness. Visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).

LAS OLAS OCEANSIDE PARK: Stay in The LOOP all summer in Fort Lauderdale’s oceanfront backyard with a series of events including the Moonlight Movies Series and the revamped Farmer’s Market The MKT, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. Visit theloopflb.com.

SBA WEBINARS AND WORKSHOPS: From Cash Flow Management for your business to Creating Your Brand Experience, to Simple Steps for Starting and Marketing Your Business, and more, ﬁnd U.S. Small Business Administration South Florida District Ofﬁce workshops and events at https://www.sba.gov/events?district=27

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture. Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

$12K ARTIST HOUSING STIPEND: Oolite Arts is providing its 2024 and future resident artists an additional $12,000-a-year housing stipend, on top of free studio space during their two-year residence, to ease the impact of the region’s affordability crisis, supported by funding from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Applications open July 12. Visit oolitearts.org.

SOUTH FLORIDA BOOK FESTIVAL 2023: "WORD! Celebrating 50 Years of HipHop Culture" brings together literature and visual and performing arts, featuring leaders, authors and scholars of Florida’s hip-hop community, July 13 to 15 at Broward County Library’s African American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Registration is requested. Events and programs are free unless otherwise noted. Contact Tramiya Fitzpatrick, tﬁtzpatrick@broward.org or 954-357-6190.

SCREEN ON THE GREEN: Second Friday of the month, 7 – 9 p.m. July 14 ﬁlm feature, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (PG). Waterfront, The Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Blankets and chairs are recommended. Visit wpb.org/events.

A NIGHT OF FUNDRAISING MAGIC: With Mentalist & Comedy Magician Noah Sonie, headliner, and others, Friday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach. Tickets $65, $75 at 561.450.6357 or ArtsGarage.org.

DOG SHOW: Bring your family and friends for a weekend ﬁlled with great dogs, merchandise and tons of funn. See more than 1,000 dogs in competition, dock diving along with canine merchandise galore as well as behind the scenes access to grooming, at the Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club’s annual "Paw Prints In The Sand" event July 14-16 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds Exposition Center. Parking $5/day, admission $5, children under 12 free. Visit jupitertequestadogclub.org.

FREE COMMUNITY CINEMA: Saturdays at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Overtown, featuring “The Princess and the Frog” July 15 at 11:30 a.m., with free popcorn and drink, and "School of Rock" July 22.

ELAINA THE POET BRINGZ THE JAZZ: A full production ode to family and community on Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, with skits about family, live singing and dancers from The High-Rise Dance Academy in Miami, and every member of the cast related to each other in some form. A third-generation Highwayman will paint a masterpiece before your eyes. Elaina will perform spoken word, with sounds by “The Jazz” – The Keenan Experience, Alfonso Gibson and Derrick Perrish. browardcenter.org/

ARTSERVE VETERANS ART EXHIBIT: Focusing on the challenges of life for veterans after military service, the free opening reception on July 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, coincides with the 93rd Anniversary of the U.S. Veteran’s Administration creation (July 21, 1930). Daily admission is free. Participation in the exhibit is open to all artists, veterans and their families. The exhibit closes on Sept. 11. artserve.org.

ART + MIND DAY: The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of MiamiDade County will host its inaugural event focused on the power that the arts have to inspire, heal and restore the mind and body, including free interactive arts workshops, demonstrations including Afro Yoga by Denetrya Brookins with Live Music by Lady Of Harp, July 22 from noon to 5 p.m. Free with RSVP at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box ofﬁce 305-949-6722.

“LOVING AVERY”: A Musical Salute to Avery Sommers, Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m., at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach. An award-winning South Florida treasure, Sommers has been in recovery mode since a serious fall last winter. This one-night-only, music-packed, surprise-ﬁlled beneﬁt concert will be her ﬁrst public performance since the accident, with audience favorites Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziata, along with special musical guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by music director Phil Hinton, piano, with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass. Tickets $75 available at 561.450.6357 or by going online to ArtsGarage.org.

BLACK FATHERHOOD THINK-TANK: Featuring 4,000 minutes of conversation to assist men and fathers of color from all walks of life in coping with 400 Years of Pre-Emancipation. Live weekly zoom discussions every Tuesday and private sessions every Wednesday for men and fathers from all walks of life. Discussions can be viewed at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLp3tk-CHeq48_0yvOlwnM_tWgdcm_c-ts.

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

