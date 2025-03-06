“CROWNS”: A powerful musical celebrating our spiritual and cultural legacy, offering a powerful glimpse into the challenges faced by African Americans in the United States, told through the lives of six remarkable women, each deﬁned and celebrated by the hats they wear, playing from Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 23, 7:30 p.m. regular shows and 3 p.m. matinee shows at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22 Ave., Miami. Visit ahcacmiami.org or ahcac@miamidade.gov or call 305-638-6771.

***

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

***

SPRING TO LIGHT: March 8, 7:30 pm, at Sanctuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Ave. Coral Gables. A vibrant, colorful, and richly diverse program of contemporary dance, fused strongly with classical ballet and Afro-Caribbean techniques with Miami’s leading contemporary and Afro-Caribbean dancers. This season boasts several electrifying world premieres with fresh and invigorating new movements and music ideas and follows our tradition of creating space for our up-and-coming artists and seasoned international stars while celebrating Miami’s rich multi-cultural heritage and ethnic diversity. Call 786-362-5132 or visit plgdc.org.

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS: The unmissable music festival is celebrating 18 years with a stellar lineup this year featuring performances by New Edition, Toni Braxton, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Doechii, and more on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The event will be a celebration of the diverse spectrum of Black Music, including DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live!, Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Kem, Tye Tribbett, Dru Hill, DJ Nasty’s Miami House Party Set Featuring Uncle Luke, Doug E. Fresh, Mike Smiff, Pretty Procelain, 69 Boyz, Yung Joc, And More, Jeff Bradshaw & friends featuring a special performance by Eric Roberson, with more to be announced. Tickets range from $250 for a 2-day general admission to $1,500.00 for a 2-day Titanium pass and are on sale now at JazzintheGardens.com.

***

“WATER WORKS: DISTILLATIONS” The newest exhibit of the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, curated by Allison Bolah and featuring original works by artist Franklyn Sinanan, explores the binding relationship between Black communities and the natural bodies of water that surround them. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 21, in the main galleries of the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Visit spadymuseum.com.

***

ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show from March 12 – April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. A meetand-greet with the artists will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus. Complimentary light bites and beverages will be provided. Tickets available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets or call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

JAZZ CONCERT FEATURING NICOLE YARLING: Enjoy the timeless rhythms of the jazz vocalist/violinist and her sextet in an unforgettable evening of music featuring the compositions of one of the greatest composers of American music – Duke Ellington – at the 2025 Africana Arts + Humanities Festival. An incredible evening of live musical tribute to Jazz of the 1920s, in celebration of the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance, Thursday, March 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the African-American Research Libraryand Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. Fort Lauderdale.

***

NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION SYMPOSIUM: Join us for an engaging panel discussion at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave. Fort Lauderdale, on Friday, March 14 at 11 a.m. to discuss ways to improve our community together and provide insights on affordable housing and community development from both local and statewide perspectives. This in-person event is an opportunity to connect with leaders and neighbors who are passionate about making a positive impact.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954467-MODS (6637).

***

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com