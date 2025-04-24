MAYOR’S LISTENING TOUR: Join City of Lauderhill Mayor Denise D. Grant and your fellow neighbors as the open dialogue and community connection series continues with a special forum tailored for the Lauderhill Inverrary Community, 3800 Environ Blvd., Thursday, April 24, 6 – 8 p.m. Visit lauderhill-fl.gov.

HAMPTON ART LOVERS PRESENTS: "Jazz Under a Simple Tree, Live @ Harlem Square (1963)," an electrifying performance by the Old Skool Gang as they celebrate the excellence of Sam Cooke’s groundbreaking live album recorded in Overtown, Miami. The Old Skool Gang will perform the album from start to ﬁnish, to honor the rich heritage and history of jazz, a uniquely American art form. Also, "One Night Stand," showcasing Greg Clark’s outstanding photography that captures the essence of local Overtown musicians and illustrates the magnetic allure that attracted icons such as Sam Cooke. The intimate portraits vividly depict musicians with their instruments against the backdrop of empty lots and repurposed buildings that once served as key entertainment venues in Overtown, April 25, 7 – 11 p.m., Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery, 249 NW 9th St., Miami. RSVP @ hamptonartlovers.eventbrite.com

“POETIC JUSTICE”: “The Artistic Experience,” Friday, April 26, 6 – 10 p.m. at the historic Island Space Caribbean Museum at Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Suite 202, Plantation. Hosted and curated by internationally renowned poet-author and entertainer Frankie Red Wordz, alongside acclaimed poet, recording artist, and curator Mecca Grimo, “Poetic Justice” celebrates National Poetry Month with a dynamic fusion of spoken word, music, and Caribbean culture. Admission $5 Youth, $10 Adults pre-sold or $7 Youth, $12 Adults at the door. Purchase tickets at islandspacefl.org/poetic25.

HEALTHY KIDS DAY: The YMCA of South Florida hosts the annual free event on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at seven YMCA locations across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, open to all South Florida residents regardless of YMCA membership, highlighting health and wellness activities for children such as summer camp, youth sports, swimming lessons and more, and offering a fun-ﬁlled day of family-friendly activities for the entire community to enjoy. There will be sports and wellness demonstrations, bounce houses and slides, musical entertainment from live DJs, carnival games, food trucks and more. Community partners will also be represented. Those registering for summer camp onsite will receive exclusive summer camp discounts. Visit ymcasouthflorida.org/healthy-kids-day or contact the YMCA of South Florida at (954) 334-9622.

WATER WORKS DISTILLATIONS: Life in South Florida is shaped by water – rain, humidity, lush vegetation, marshes, rivers, and miles of shoreline. Exploring African Diasporic experiences with water through the lens of Delray Beach’s Black community featured in the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum current exhibition at the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

“BLUR / OBSCURE / DISTORT”: Photographs from the Norton Museum of Art collection that disrupt the viewer’s sense of time, space, place, and scale, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach, through Aug. 24. Call 561-832-5196 or visit norton.org.

HIP-HOP PHOTO COLLECTION: Iconic images by celebrated photographers at The Art of Hip Hop museum, 299 NW 25th St. in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Call 786-580-4678 or visit artofhiphop.com.

CELEBRATING OTELIA DUBOSE, Ph.D: A Celebratory Gathering of her life, Sunday, April 27, 2 – 4 p.m.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Omega Omega Service, 4 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 1401 9th St., West Palm Beach; A Celebration of Life/Committed Service, Tuesday, April 29, 11 a.m., Alexander Funeral Home, 620 Martin Luther King Blve., NE, Winter Haven, Fla.

SUMMER YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAM: The ofﬁce of Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III is accepting applications for the 2025 SYIP, designed to prepare students for the future by connecting them with local businesses, government ofﬁces, and organizations throughout the community. Interns will receive mentorship, develop workplace skills, and engage in projects that help them grow both personally and professionally. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 2. For more information call 305-474-3011 or email loretta.everett@miamidade.gov

MY TEACHER MY HERO: Daymond John, American businessman, investor, “Shark Tank” television personality, and founder and CEO of the FUBU global lifestyle brand, is this year’s keynote speaker for the premier gala event honoring outstanding Palm Beach County high school teachers who have made an impact on their students’ lives through education, Saturday, May 3, 6 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Tickets $250, a portion of the proceeds beneﬁt the Inlet Grove High School Scholarship Fund of Inlet Grove Community High School, Inc. Call (561)-841-4447.

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show through April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

ELEPHANTS: GIANTS OF THE DESERT: The larger-than-life 3D documentary ﬁlm about a rare group of elephants in the Namib Desert, trying to protect the newest member of their family, opens April 4 at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale. State-of-the-art image and sound will immerse audiences in the unbelievable world of the elephants and their true story of family and survival. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

