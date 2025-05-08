MOM’S NIGHT OUT: Empower, connect, celebrate, free, with giveaways, swag, activities, speakers, shop local, May 8, 5:30 – 8:30, 2105 – 2111 State Rd. 7, Hollywood. Visit browardmomcollective.com.

MEGA BUSINESS MIXER: The Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening of high-energy networking, resource sharing, and community building in celebration of National Small Business Week, Thursday, May 8, 5:30 – 7:30, Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac. Visit Eventbrite.com.

“THE COMEUPPANCE”: At the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, May 8 – 25, the intriguing play by award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins centers on a group of friends gathering for their 20th high school reunion. The New York Times Critic’s Pick focuses on millennials trying to reconnect who they once were with who they’ve become, as they reminisce about their teenage selves and reveal how their lives have unfolded since graduation. Visit arshtcenter.org.

LODYANS@LAKOU PAMM: All roads are leading to the Perez Museum for Haitian Heritage Night and a journey of music and memory in tribute to Maurice Sixto, Thursday, May 8, 6 – 11 p.m., 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Must rsvp, pamm.org.

GREAT KREYÒL WEEKEND: Join the City of Pompano Beach on the ﬁrst weekend in May as we celebrate with Haitian delights in dance, food and ﬁlm.

May 9 – Haitian Cinema curated short ﬁlms by Haitian ﬁlmmaker Al’Ikens Plancher | Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 6 – 9 p.m. Enjoy Haitian food tastings with recipe cards featuring traditional cuisine.

May 10 – Film & Storytelling Workshop: Exploring Culture-Based Narratives | Pompano Beach Cultural Center Digital Media Lab, 11 – 2 p.m. Gain hands-on experience in crafting compelling narratives with award-winning ﬁlmmaker Al’Ikens Plancher. Learn techniques in visual storytelling, directing, and production.

May 10 – Konpa Pompano | Ali Cultural Center, Vendor Marketplace, Konpa Lessons, DJ Dance Party; 5 – 10 p.m. This class is intended to introduce participants to Haitian music and dance in a lively, groovy program that will engage and elevate both beginners and seasoned dancers alike. Grab your favorite dance partner or come alone!

Visit Pompano Beach Arts to RSVP for any and all events;

SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON: The Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Ofﬁcials hosts accomplished businesswoman Tarra L. Moten as guest speaker for the 2025 “Making a Difference” event on Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. at the West

Palm Beach Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, as a follow up to last year’s amazing event where we raised more than $25,000 to provide scholarships to students within the community. Visit Eventbrite.com.

QUEST2FREEDOM FUNDRAISER: The nonproﬁt organization committed to eradicating human trafﬁcking through education, survivor support and community collaboration has announced its second annual event, Saturday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at Smith & Wollensky in Miami Beach. This year’s fundraiser features distinguished guest speakers including representatives from the Miami State Attorney’s Ofﬁce led by Katherine Fernandez Rundle; members of the Miami Beach Human Trafﬁcking Unit; Gloria Martinez, survivor adviser and founder of Taking Back the Girls and Tree of Life; and Chief Wayne Jones, pending his availability. Funds raised will go toward Quest2freedom’s mission to increase cultural awareness of human trafﬁcking across both community and private sectors, and to expand its Emergency Transitional Services, a lifeline for victims who require immediate safety, stabilization, and connection to long-term care providers. For tickets, sponsorship, or to make a donation, visit quest2freedom.org.

LEE BIRTHDAY BLOCK PARTY: The L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center in Fort Lauderdale is celebrating its third anniversary, and the South Florida community is invited to join the ultimate Block Party packed with a live DJ, familyfriendly fun, delicious eats and treats from food trucks Kona Ice and Wingz on Wheelz 954, interactive games and activities for everyone, and a Pool Party featuring water games and refreshing poolside activities. It’s guaranteed to be a day ﬁlled with sun, music and fun, Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.. L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center. 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free and open to the public (concessions sold separately). Visit bit.ly/4i5qI5T.

YOLANDA ADAMS: The Gospel Gala features the powerhouse multi-Grammy winner revered as one of the greatest Gospel singers of all time, in a Community Outreach Event, Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in downtown West Palm Beach. With 15 albums, she has earned innumerable accolades including the ﬁrst American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist, four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, ﬁve Grammy Awards, 16 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards and ﬁve BET Awards. Her 1999 breakout, “Mountain High Valley Low,” was a platinum-selling success that helped introduce her to the masses on the way to her string of popular albums. Tickets start at $25, call 561-832-7469 or visit Kravis.org.

FOUNDERS DAY: “The Broward County Business and Professional Women’s Network, Inc. (BCBPWN) presents its 20th Annual Founders Day Celebration on Sunday, May 18 at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. The celebration begins with an hors d’oeuvres reception at 2 p.m. followed by the main program at 3 p.m. contact Dr. Deborah Jones, event chair, 305-343-4282 or bcbpwn.nanbpwc@gmail.com.

WATER WORKS DISTILLATIONS: Life in South Florida is shaped by water – rain, humidity, lush vegetation, marshes, rivers, and miles of shoreline. Exploring African Diasporic experiences with water through the lens of Delray Beach’s

Black community featured in the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum current exhibition at the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

“BLUR / OBSCURE / DISTORT”: Photographs from the Norton Museum of Art collection that disrupt the viewer’s sense of time, space, place, and scale, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach, through Aug. 24. Call 561-832-5196 or visit norton.org.

HIP-HOP PHOTO COLLECTION: Iconic images by celebrated photographers at The Art of Hip Hop museum, 299 NW 25th St. in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Call 786-580-4678 or visit artofhiphop.com.

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

ELEPHANTS: GIANTS OF THE DESERT: The larger-than-life 3D documentary ﬁlm about a rare group of elephants in the Namib Desert, trying to protect the newest member of their family, at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale. Stateof-the-art image and sound will immerse audiences in the unbelievable world of the elephants and their true story of family and survival. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

