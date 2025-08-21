MDEAT DAY: The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will participate in the “MDEAT Day” sponsored by the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) on Thursday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami. The event will celebrate Black entrepreneurial advancement, community impact, and economic empowerment while highlighting the transformational work of MDEAT’s four divisions: Housing, Youth Services, Economic Development, and Policy & Research. In addition, the day will feature food trucks, local vendors, and music, creating a family-friendly atmosphere that uplifts and supports our community. The Black Affairs Advisory Board has also published the “2024-2025 World Guide” which lists political, cultural, civic, business and professional entities that comprise the African-American experience in Miami-Dade County. Attendees will enjoy a variety of resources and activities, including: Procurement & vendor registration opportunities, information on local business tax receipts from the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Ofﬁce, ﬁnancial wellness support from local institutions, and professional headshots to elevate brands and resumes. For other information or to request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART services, and/or any accommodation to participate in any county-sponsored program or meeting, call BAAB Program Ofﬁcer Retha Boone-Fye, 305-375-4606. Follow the board on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

30th ANNIVERSARY INVITATION: The Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church celebrates Pastor Rev. Gerald Kisner and First Lady Mami Hampton-Kisner’s 30th anniversary beginning Friday, Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. at the UB Kinsey Leadership Academy, 720 8th St., West Palm Beach, and concluding with Sunday services at Tabernacle, 801 8th St., West Palm Beach. Call 561-832-8338 or email maxytabernacle@gmail.com.

INTERNATIONAL REMEMBRANCE: 2025 Annual Key West Community Observance of the International Day for the Remembrance of the “Slave Trade” and Its Abolition, Sunday, Aug. 24, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Key West African Cemetery Memorial, 1074-1094 Atlantic Blvd., Key West. Site of 295 burials of African captives rescued from three captured slave ships in 1860, located at Higgs Memorial Beach, adjacent to the West Martello Tower brick fort (Key West Garden Club), near White Street Pier and the National AIDS Memorial. Remembering ancestors and future generations with land acknowledgement, prayers and greetings, historical presentation, performances, open-mic “Village Talk,” offerings, fellowship and refreshments. 2025 Theme: “They Jumped into the Water: Celebrating the Divine Feminine.” (Ofﬁcial date: Aug. 23, commemorating the start of the Haitian Revolution on that date in 1871, declared by UNESCO to underscore the fact that enslaved Africans themselves were the primary agents in bringing about the abolition of the so-called Transatlantic “slave trade.”) Call 305-797-3584 or email awchinasky95@gmail.com

LET’S TALK BUDGET: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava invites you for coffee and pastelitos, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 7:30 a.m. at Casacuba, 5859 SW 73rd St., South Miami. RSVP to egonzalez#cnews.net.

URBAN FILM FESTIVAL: Step into Historic Overtown and the heart of Miami, Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29 – 31, for the 10th annual event where culture, creativity, and community collide, at one of the largest free ﬁlm festivals in America, celebrating raw, authentic, and unapologetic stories by ﬁlmmakers, for ﬁlmmakers. From red carpet premieres to exclusive industry panels, from bold new voices to seasoned creators, the ultimate celebration of urban cinema. Visit urbanﬁlmfestivals.com.

OBC GAME AFTERPARTY: Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., A Tropical, 42 NE 25th St., Wynwood. Visit Eventbrite.com.

THE YARD vs. THE SET: The Orange Blossom Classic Afterparty. Join us at Saucy Boodah, 337 NW 25th St. Miami, Aug 30, 8 p.m., for the ultimate showdown between The Yard and The Set! Rattlers, Bison and everyone in between get ready to party all night long with the best Howard and FAMU DJs, food and vibes. This is the place to be after the big game, so don’t miss out on the fun. Grab your crew and let’s make some unforgettable memories together! Visit Eventbrite.com.

SPELLBINDING WORLD: Magician Rob Lake has performed before millions of people on television and in person in more than 60 countries. A breakout contestant on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Lake has become an in-demand illusionist and creative consultant on Broadway (“Death Becomes Her,” “Disney’s Aladdin:) and for stars such as Adele, who hired him to collaborate on her recent Las Vegas residency. Fresh off major residencies in Dubai and the Bahamas, Lake returns to the Arsht September 13 at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, with an allout, mind-blowing show featuring brand-new illusions. Get your tickets before they disappear. Visit arshtcenter.org.

KRAVIS CENTER VOLUNTEERS: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking new volunteers in preparation for the 2025 – 2026 season. Volunteer opportunities are available in hospitality and ushering. To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course covers emergency evacuations, seating procedures, show protocols and customer service skills. New Volunteer Orientation for the 2025 – 26 Season will be held in Persson Hall at the Kravis Center on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. and Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer must complete an application at kravis.org/volunteer. For other information contact Volunteer Coordinator Karole Cooney at cooney@kravis.org or Glenora Florence at florence@kravis.org.

DONATE SUPPLIES, WIN A CRUISE: BrightStar Credit Union is launching a charitable social media campaign in support of Broward County Public Schools and the Broward Education Foundation in which ﬁve lucky participants will win a getaway plus a $150 cash gift card. To enter, community members have to: Donate school supplies at any BrightStar branch, such as notebook paper, glue sticks, pencil pouches, pencils, composition books, folders, and hand sanitizer; post your donation on social media, as your entry, follow and tag @BrightStarCU and use #bscucares; become a BrightStar Credit Union member during the month of August (free to apply). The campaign runs through Aug. 31. Winners will be selected at random from the list of participants. Visit bscu.org.

“THE LIVING LENS”: Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced its inaugural photography exhibition designed to spotlight local talent and strengthen Broward County’s dynamic arts ecosystem. FAB invites photographers of all levels, backgrounds, and artistic influences to submit entries for this juried competition by Aug. 31. Selected works will be featured in a three-day exhibition at MAD Arts, Nov. 14 – 16, 2025. Participating artists will also have the opportunity to sell their work, retaining 90% of the proceeds. Unsold works will remain available for purchase online following the exhibition, offering continued exposure and sales potential. The Living Lens entry fee is $35 per submission. Visit fundingartsbroward.org.

ANNUAL CREATIVE MARKET: The Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach, is now accepting artist applications for participation in the 9th year of its juried art festival. Artists are invited to apply in basketry, ceramics, decorative ﬁber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, wearable art, wood, leather, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and more. The show is limited to approximately 150 exhibitors, chosen by a jury of highly qualiﬁed 2D and 3D ﬁne artists and craftspeople. The artist application deadline is Sept. 19, 2025. The Juried Art Exhibition will highlight the theme “Full Circle.” From oranges to eggs, tree rings to ﬁgure eights, artists will be challenged to close the loop, spiral out of control, and share their sphere of influence. The application deadline is Sept. 26. Performing artists and food & beverage vendors are also invited to submit their application by Sept. 12. Visit armoryart.org.

