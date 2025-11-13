WOODY DE OTHELLO: The Miami-born artist presents “coming forth by day,” a new series of ceramic and wood sculptures, tiled wall works, and a large-scale bronze that explore the primordial relationship between body, earth, and spirit, Nov. 13 – June 28 at Pamm. Rooted in precolonial and diasporic African traditions, Othello draws inspiration from spiritual practices, hermetic philosophy, and cultural artifacts. Visit pamm.org.

***

SOUNDS OF LITTLE HAITI: This show is extra special – it marks Anie Alerte’s ﬁrstever performance at Sounds of Little Haiti. We can’t wait to celebrate Haitian music, culture, and community with you, Nov. 14, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

112: Tickets are on sale for the legendary R&B Group’s performance on Friday, Jan. 16 at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr. Call the box ofﬁce at 954-344-5990 or visit TheCenterCS.com.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 31st season with more vendors than ever, extended hours, and a longer run through May. This year’s theme “From the Ground Up” celebrates the farmers, growers, and makers who fuel this beloved community tradition. Shop fresh produce, baked goods, coffee, teas, and unique local ﬁnds, plus enjoy live music, workshops, and the market’s unbeatable seaside setting. Root your Saturdays in something special, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., West Palm Beach Waterfront Commons, 100 N. Clematis St. Call 561-822-1515 or email events@wpb.org.

***

ARSHT PASS: Pay $25, all fees included, to see the best shows in Miami. Open to current college and university students, Arsht Pass provides deeply discounted tickets to select Arsht performances that may include historic orchestras, concerts by Grammy Award-winning artists, internationally acclaimed dance companies, comedy shows, theatrical productions, and more. Registered students will receive exclusive monthly email alerts to all eligible performances. Get ahead of the class. Get your favorite performances for $25. Visit arshtcenter.org/arshtpass.

***

“JAZZ IN UNEXPECTED PLACES”: A yearlong “love letter to Palm Beach County” has come to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with the opening of its newest exhibition of “Untold Stories of Palm Beach County.” The walkthrough, self-guided multimedia experience will be on display in the Picower Foundation Arts Education Center of the Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Mondays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and after hours by appointment at 561-6514364. Admission is complimentary. “Jazz In Unexpected Places,” curated by Tracy Hyter-Suffern, former executive director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, explores how jazz influenced Palm Beach County’s sound, style and spirit during the Civil Rights era and how this influence persists today, through the use of historical photographs, oral histories, album covers, audio recordings and reflections from longtime locals and leaders. Complementing the exhibition the Kravis Center presents a second exciting concert, featuring recording artist Nicole Henry on April 3 4 at 7 p.m. Exhibition admission is complimentary, concert tickets may be purchased by visiting kravis.org or calling 561-832-7469.

***

SOUL IN THE CITY JAZZ EXPERIENCE: The Boney James Slow Burn Tour, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7 – 9 p.m., at the Sunset Lounge, 609 8th St., West Palm Beach. Enhance your evening with an exclusive pre-show dinner featuring cuisine by SandyJames Fine Food & Productions, early entry to the venue and live music during dinner. Reservations are required; please email events@wpb.org or call (561) 8221515 to reserve your party. Mandatory valet parking is $8 per vehicle, payable by cash or credit card upon arrival. Coming next: The Valerie Tyson Jazz Band, Dec. 17.

***

KRAVIS ON BROADWAY: ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil, Nov. 20 30. Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and ‘Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s ﬁrst and only holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For tickets visit kravis.org.

***

A CONVERSATION WITH KAMALA HARRIS: Your Secret Service code name is Pioneer. You are the ﬁrst woman in history to be elected vice president of the United States. On July 21, 2024, your running mate, Joe Biden, announces that he will not be seeking reelection. The presidential election will occur on Nov. 5, 2024. You have 107 days. For the ﬁrst time, and with surprising and revealing insights, Kamala Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history. Written with candor, a unique perspective and the pace of a page-turning novel, her book “107 Days” takes you inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit arshtcenter.org.

***

ROOTS COLLECTIVE MIAMI: Celebrating the season with new events, author spotlights, and plenty of cozy reads. Stop by Roots Bookstore & Market to browse our shelves and see what’s happening at 6610 NW 15th St. in Liberty City, Miami. Explore our full catalog online at bookshop.org/shop/rootsbooks where you’ll ﬁnd nearly any title and have it shipped straight to your doorstep.Art Basel is around the corner, and we’re excited to support local and visiting creatives. If you’re hosting an event, pop-up, panel, performance, or art activation, our space is available. Roots is the perfect hub for meaningful cultural experiences that are intimate, rooted, and community centered. Email us at rootsbookstoreandmarket@gmail.com

***

29TH ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND: Save the date Feb. 26 through March 1, as #MMJF29 returns to Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, for an unforgettable jazz homecoming. Visit meltonmustafajazzfestival.com

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com