“EDGE OF TOMORROW”: The Peter London Global Dance Company of Miami’s electrifying and high-octane dance production for its 12th annual season commissioned by presenting arts partner the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County represents the diversity of South Florida in world premieres choreographed by international talent, Thursday, Dec. 28 – Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit tickets@arshtcenter.org.

KWANZAA EXPERIENCE WITH M ENSEMBLE COMPANY: celebrate and honor African heritage with family and friends, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m., at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami. This in-person celebration promises an unforgettable experience ﬁlled with cultural pride and joy in the vibrant traditions of Kwanzaa as the talented performers take the stage. General admission $25. Visit Eventbrite.com.

KWANZAA CELEBRATION AT AARLCC: In the spirit of Kujichagulia (Kiswahili for “self-determination”), join a special installment of the Sankofa Book Club, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the publication of Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s “The MisEducation of the Negro, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6 – 8 p.m. at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, presented in partnership with the South Florida Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) and Simunye. The event will include a Kwanzaa ceremony, facilitated discussion, and a reception. Call 954-357-6282.

3RD ANNUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION: You are cordially invited to family and community event dedicated to reflecting on our shared heritage, reconnecting with one another, and taking positive action to heal and strengthen our community, Friday, Dec. 29, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., at the Gaines Park Rear Lawn, 1501 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach. Open to the public, the celebration will showcase a diverse range of talents and cultural expressions, including engaging performances by talented singers, captivating dances that celebrate our heritage, inspiring poetry readings that reflect the spirit of unity, a vibrant marketplace featuring local vendors and artisans. In addition to the entertainment and cultural displays, the celebration serves as an annual fundraiser that directly supports initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering the community. Visit bit.ly/2023KwanzaaCelebration.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER – KWANZAA: Discover the richness of African culture and celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa, Saturday, Dec. 30, 3 – 5 p.m., at the North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens. Hosts Queenmother Boatenma and Nyema Abrams will lead us through an afternoon of discussions and exciting entertainment along with a writing workshop by Dr. Ettosi Brooks. Bring your ideas and your whole family. Open to all ages. Visit Eventbrite.com.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. This year’s theme is “Here We Grow Again,” where all season we’ll celebrate the market’s year-over-year growth and expanded offerings, as well as our success as the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S., as voted in a USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW

Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca

Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

