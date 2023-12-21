As 2023 ends, this year’s best ﬁlms are vying for awards that will crescendo with the Oscar ace. Film fans don’t have to watch from the sidelines. They can join the fun and view them all in theaters, VOD or on streaming services.

Pictures, directors, screenwriters, actors and behind the lens talent have given their all. Now you can experience the results of their work. These are the best and the brightest…

Steven Spielberg adapted a version of Alice’s Walker’s classic novel in 1985 and caused a rift. Women found their voice in the lead character. Black men were portrayed as devils. This modern version, based on the Broadway musical, is a new and much welcomed interpretation by screenwriters Marsha Norman and Marcus Gardley. Director Blitz Bazawule (video director for Beyonce’s Black is King) aces the the song and dance routines, pulls stellar performances from the cast and give this new spin on a tale about two separated sisters verve. Fantasia Barrino’s captivating performance of the blossoming protagonist Celie is superb. Supporting cast of Coleman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks adds zest. Redemption is this ﬁlm’s secret weapon in this feminist fable that’s inspiring in all ways possible. A very surprising triumph.

She didn’t see it coming. Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie), a small-town young Boston-area woman works as a secretary in a boys’ prison. The day a blonde bombshell psychologist (Anne Hathaway) walks into the building, she’s smitten and led astray down a path of self-destruction. Credit novelist/screenwriter Ottessa Moshfegh and co-screenwriter Luke Goebel for spinning this twisted, flabbergasting tale. Director William Oldroyd (Lady MacBeth) delivers shocking, ensuing drama so hot that it heats up the placid winter snow scenes. McKenzie excels as the quintessential blue-collar worker. The incorrigible Hathaway is wicked beyond belief. Her best performance ever.

Sometimes a ﬁlm’s greatest accomplishment is that warm-hearted feeling you take away from a story you couldn’t fathom. Richard Montañez ( Jessie Garcia), a janitor at Frito Lay, turns the munchy food industry on its ears by climbing the corporate ladder and creating a snack that appeals to his Latino community, and the world. Garcia carries the ﬁlm’s weight and is aided by costars Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera and Matt Walsh. Controversy followed this bio/ﬁlm, due to an embellished resume. But put this story in the narrative/nonﬁction category, and the sting of exaggeration fades while pure joy prevails. Actress turned director Eva Longoria takes a very basic story about the human spirit and makes it wondrous.

The best action ﬁlm of the year features Hollywood’s most laconic actor in an iconic role surrounded by friends who are foes and foes who could be friends. John Wick (Keanu Reeves), a badass hired killer, works under the mandates of a clandestine council, “The High Table.” He’s done them wrong, and they send assassins to hunt him and snuff him out. Extremely evocative settings, especially in Paris. Mindboggling stunts are brilliantly shot by cinematographer Dan Lausten. An elaborately choregraphed, gorgeously crafted slaughter fest. A blood-thirsty spectacle all expertly and exquisitely assembled by director Chad Stahelski.

Killers of the Flower Moon To appreciate this western classic, ﬁrst you must address the elephant in the room. Why in the 21st century is anyone making ﬁlms about the Native American experience, which is not from their point of view? Or with them as the lead protagonists? If you want to learn something about America’s indigenous people check out the en-

lightening documentary Lakota Nation vs United States. Still, this masterwork by veteran ﬁlmmaker Martin Scorsese is an engaging crime/thriller. It’s based on a bestselling, narrative nonﬁction book that’s centered around the murders of wealthy members of the Osage Nation back in 1920s Oklahoma. Can’t deny the ﬁlm’s artistry or ﬁne acting. Cast includes a haunting performance by Lily Gladstone.

Maestro

Who knew that the guy who clowned his way through the Hangover franchise was an artiste? Now everyone does. Bradley Cooper, as director, writer, producer, actor, brings the story of famed New York symphony conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein to life in shades and tones not seen in a ﬁlm before. Gorgeously crafted. Brilliantly acted by Cooper and Carey Mulligan as his long-suffering but always loving wife. 2023’s deﬁnitive art ﬁlm.

Oppenheimer

Quantum physics and a race against the Nazi’s motivated J. Robert Oppenheimer to be the big man on campus. This retelling of the development of the ultimate, war-ending weapon—the atom bomb—is spellbinding. It’s cryptic subject matter is made discernible by genius writer/director Christopher Nolan. He pulls out all the visual stops as he catalogues government intrigue, rivalries among scientists and the hangers-on who were part of that fateful day in Nevada when a flash of light and power changed everything. Noland and the ensemble cast of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon were on a mission. Their mission is completed in the most visually stunning ways.

Past Lives

Creating three-character movies is a tough assignment. But somehow Koreanborn writer/director Celine Song manages to do that in the most simple, graceful and romantic way. As kids back in Seoul, South Korea, Na Young and Hae Sung where kindred spirits. Life separated them. She (Greta Lee), as an adult, lives in New York, is a writer and goes by the name Nora. He (Teo Yoo), smitten and forlorn, tracks her down. He’s so enraptured he pursues the now married old friend endlessly. Luckily her husband (John Magaro) is patient as the two sort out their feelings. Song’s script is never less than poetic. The performances are delicate and nuanced in this most loving and ethereal ways. What a touching story. A very striking way to look at relationships and the ways that love lingers.

Rye Lane

If Love Actually and Love Jones had a child, this would be it. Dom (David Jonsson), a twentysomething, is ugly crying in a toilet stall in the unisex bathroom of a bar in South London. Yas (Vivian Oparah) overhears the wailing. Fate pulls them together as they discuss their exes while on an afternoon jaunt. Their mutual happiness may be the best revenge, but they’re oblivious. First-time director Raine Allen-Miller creates the wittiest, coolest and most contemporary rom/com in ages. Her breezy, momentto-moment directing never loses its energy. Lovely.

A Thousand and One

Black urban dramas have long been stained by dehumanizing tropes and stereotypes. Somehow, ﬁrst-time ﬁlmmaker A.V. Rockwell steers clear of that quicksand, which is a credit to her creativity and social consciousness. When her central character (Teyana Taylor) kidnaps her son from NYC’s social welfare system and tries to raise him on her own, her plight and journey become a riveting experience that shatters the way ﬁlms tell tales about those living under constant stress. Rockwell tells stories like a shaman imparting wisdom. Brilliant on every level.

