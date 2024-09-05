VOTING HAPPY HOUR:

The Young Professionals of the Urban League of Palm Beach County get out the vote event is an opportunity to enjoy some refreshments and learn important information about the upcoming elections at a time when it is crucial to be informed and prepared. Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m., 1700 N. Australian Ave. call 561833-1461.

AN EVENING WITH KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: The Books & Books Literary Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center present the ﬁrst African American woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets $20 general admission; add a signed copy of her new memoir “Lovely One” ($37.45 including tax*) to your ticket during checkout. Visit arshtcenter.org.

HBCU VOTER TOUR: The Florida Rising Organization initiative is aimed at increasing voter participation across Florida, tied to events such as Edward Waters vs. Florida Memorial University on Sept. 7. Visit thehbcutour.com.

YOUTH ART & TECH WORKSHOPS: The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is hosting a series for young students to explore the intersection of art and technology. Sept. 10, North Dade Regional Library Sept. 17, Arcola Lakes Branch Library Sept. 24, Allapattah Branch Library

The event collaborates with Tech Girl Power and the Miami-Dade Public Library System to empower middle school students with innovative ways to express their creativity. Snacks and water will be provided to the students. Visit jmperezfamilyfoundation.org.

BE A BETTER ENTREPRENEUR: Get tips from the Broward County Ofﬁce of Economic and Small Business Development, Monday, Sept. 16, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., North Regional / BC Library, Room 154, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek.

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

ZAFEM TAKE-OVER MIAMI CONCERT: Don’t miss out on this incredible show that everyone is talking about, Sept. 20, 6-11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter. Miami. Grab your tickets before it’s too late! Visit Eventbrite.com.

THE BLUE GALA: Hosted by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, Saturday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Major keynote speaker to be announced, tickets on sale at thebluegalamia.com.

MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL: Join us at the Town of Lake Park to experience a showcase of culture through art, food, music, dance, and fashion, Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 – 6 p.m., Kelsey Park, 601 U.S. Hwy. 1, Lake Park. Admission and parking free, calling all performers and vendors. Visit Eventbrite.com.

LIVE AMPLIFIED! The Raymond F. Kravis Center, Palm Beach County’s #1 entertainment venue has announced its exciting 2024-2025 season, an ovation-worthy lineup of award-winning shows, world-class artists and powerful performances to appeal to audiences of all ages. In addition to performances in the 2,195-seat Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, the Kravis Center will present a diverse array of drama, music and dance in the intimate 285-seat Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse and the flexible 300seat Helen K. Persson Hall. Tickets for the newly announced 2024 – 2025 season presentations (excluding individual tickets for certain Kravis on Broadway shows) will go on sale to the public online at kravis.org starting Oct. 5 at noon. Guests may purchase their tickets online at the Kravis Center’s ofﬁcial website kravis.org; by calling the Kravis Center box ofﬁce at 561-832-7469, or in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach during box ofﬁce hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the 2024 – 2025 season lineup.

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Through Sept. 2, call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

JESUS HOPPED THE “A” TRAIN: Opening Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, Tickets at Eventbrite.com or call 305-638-6771. Witness a thrilling revival of the intense prison drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, exploring the American justice system, religion and morality. Set in the lockdown wing of Rikers Island prison in New York City, the themes include race and class, moral responsibility, and the grey area of human behavior and psychology. Critics describe the play as a powerful and poignant portrayal of prison life, where the actors vividly and darkly depict the complex themes and characters.

FLORIDA INT’L TRADE & CULTURAL EXPO: Connect your business to the world. Exhibit and sell your products and services to more than 70 countries at the World Expo Marketplace. Meet world leaders. Export/import panels and receptions. Free general admission, Oct. 23-24, Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register by Oct. 15, visit ﬁtcexpo.com or call 954-357-6400

RICHARD BONA AT THE LYRIC: Known for his incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, the Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists, Bona’s performance of world, jazz and Afropop music promises an evening that will leave you in awe. Sponsored by the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

