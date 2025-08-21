Miami – In 2021, Yanatha Desouvre wrote and produced “The Sweetest Girl,” directed by Samuel Ladouceur (“Power,” “A Great Day in Harlem”) and written by Harry Jeudy.

The ﬁlm won Best Short Film at the Urban Film Festival in 2021 and honored Desouvre’s late aunt.

Now Desouvre, Miami Dade college professor, writer, and producer, returns to the 10th Urban Film Festival with “Stay with Me,” a powerful followup that pays tribute to his Sunday School teacher and explores grief, memory and the redemptive power of art.

“Stay with Me,” screens at the 2023 Urban Film Festival on Sunday, Aug. 31, 3:35 p.m., at the Silver Spot Cinema, Theater 16, 300 SE 3rd St. #100, 5th floor, Miami.

The ﬁlm stars Haitian actress Geegee

Rock, whose performance brings depth and authenticity to the emotional journey.

“My life has been shaped by profound loss,” said Desouvre. At age 7, he lost his Sunday School teacher to gun violence. At 9, he survived a barbershop shooting. At 18, he lost his aunt in Haiti, also to gun violence.

“These experiences could have silenced me,” Desouvre said. Instead they inspired a lifelong commitment to education and storytelling.

He described “Stay with Me” as a gripping short ﬁlm inspired by true events, aiming to spark conversations about compassion and change.

“While ﬁctional, it stands in solidarity with victims of gun violence,” he said.

“Grayson, a thoughtful teenager, is haunted by the recent shooting of his friend, Christian, and fears for his mother’s safety.

“This story resonates deeply with me, as I lost my Sunday School teacher to gun violence at age 7 and my aunt in Haiti when I was 18,” said Desouvre.

“Stay with Me” honors those influential ﬁgures in his life,” Desouvre said. It is “a powerful story that speaks to resilience, legacy, and the healing power of art – one that resonates deeply with South Florida’s Haitian-American community.”

Entry requirements: festival registration plus screening ticket. All guests must complete both steps to enter Silverspot Cinemas. 1) Register for the overall festival via Eventive (provides general access and credentials). 2) Use your RSVP code to reserve tickets for STAY WITH ME – #STAY. Visit urbanﬁlmfestivals.com and click the Eventive link to begin. Eventive registration: urbanﬁlmfestival2025.eventive.org/passes/buy