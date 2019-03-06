Car insurance rates are at an all-time high in the U.S., and rates are up another 6.3% in the Miami. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area, according to The Zebra’s just-released 2019 State of Auto Insurance Report. That’s a 49.8% increase since 2011.

We pulled together a snapshot of new rate data for drivers in your area.

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area’s average annual premiums compared with…

• Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro: $2,687

• Tampa-St. Pete metro: $2,256

• Orlando-Daytona Beach metro: $1,900

• Ft. Myers-Naples: $1,746

• State of Florida: $2,058

• U.S.: $1,470

Drivers in the following zip codes pay

the most for car insurance.

• 33142 Brownsville $3,136

• 33147 Gladeview $3,129

• 33135 Miami $3,125

• 33125 Miami $3,125

• 33130 Miami $3,115

• 33128 Miami $3,115

• 33136 Miami $3,115

• 33010 Hialeah $3,099

• 33127 Miami $3,078

• 33013 Hialeah $3,076

And drivers here pay the least:

• 33469 Jupiter $2,155

• 33477 Jupiter $2,163

• 33478 Jupiter Farms $2,165

• 33458 Jupiter $2,168

• 33418 Palm Beach Gardens $2,202

• 33410 Cabana Colony $2,202

• 33408 Juno Beach $2,205

• 33430 Belle Glade $2,271

• 33493 South Bay $2,271

• 33476 Pahokee $2,272

The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area data includes 184 zip codes and 77 cities. Let me know if you’re interested in the full city and zip code data for the past eight years, and I’ll be happy to send that over.

Why are rates on the rise in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area?

“The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area’s population keeps growing, adding to traffic congestion, crashes, and claims that raise insurance rates. Severe weather also hit the state in the past year, with Hurricane Michael causing an estimated $5.24 billion in insured losses in Florida alone. Florida drivers are additionally burdened by the cost of the state’s large number of uninsured drivers, constant insurance-related legal battles, as well as an uptick in crashes caused by distracted driving (using a phone or other device while behind the wheel)