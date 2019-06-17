FAMU ANNOUNCES ORLANDO MEDICAL MARIJUANA COMMUNITY FORUM Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida A&M University (FAMU) ‘s Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) today announced the second community forum as part of the campaign to educate and inform the state’s diverse minority communities about medical marijuana.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Valencia College School of Public Safety, 8600 Valencia College Lane, Orlando.

The MMERI forums provide community members with an opportunity to engage in a two-way conversation with medical marijuana stakeholders. Community members will be able to ask questions and get answers.

MMERI Director Peter Harris said community feedback is crucial to his team’s efforts.

“It is critical that we hear directly and in-person from Florida’s diverse minority communities so that we clearly understand their needs and concerns around medical marijuana,” Harris said. “We are on an aggressive timeline to make sure that we hear the voices of interested Floridians as we work to inform legislation and develop policies that will surely affect their lives.”

MMERI forum organizer and Public Affairs Liaison Angela Hardiman said the location of the event is vital in order to reach as many affected groups as possible.

“Orlando is an important market for us because the community consists of so many diverse minority groups. Our two-way communication methodology allows for the greatest exchange of information,” she said. “We’ve heard from past forum attendees that are very appreciative of the opportunity to ask questions and get answers, and we are extending this model throughout the state.”

MMERI has several additional panels scheduled this summer.

MMERI Event / Date & Location

Community Forum June 27, 2019 Tampa/St. Petersburg

Community Forum July 9, 2019 Pensacola

Community Forum July 18, 2019 Jacksonville

Community Forum TBD Palm Beach/Ft. Lauderdale

Community Forum TBD Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties