Miami, Fla. – Sidney Poitier was memorialized during the first weekend of Black History Month as the first Black to win the Oscar for best actor with a mural recognizing his contributions as part of Miami’s history in the thriving Little Haiti Arts community.

The mural at 5431 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami is hand painted with acrylic print and brush on the iconic Doubledecker bus in the heart of Little Haiti.

Local Artist Kyle Holbrook designed and painted the mural sponsored by Moving Lives Of Kids (MLKmural.Com).

The artist has painted several murals in Little Haiti and in Haiti post-earthquake sponsored by the United Nations.

On the one-month anniversary of the death of the historical icon, the mural is meant to contribute to Poitier’s legacy as part of Miami’s history in the thriving Little Haiti Arts community, Holbrook said.

“I’m honored to have an opportunity to memorialize this great figure in Black history during Black History Month,” said Holbrook, “while utilizing public art to reduce blight, educate, inspire and beautify the community.”