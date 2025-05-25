U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherﬁlus-McCormick demands answers. PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

By David L. Snelling

Miami – A Haitian immigrant woman who died while being detained at a U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) facility in Pompano Beach had legal status to be in the country, according to Washington-based CGTN America.

Marie Blaise, 44, died on Apr. 25 after complaining about chest pains.

CGTN obtained documents that suggested Blaise was in the U.S. legally including having valid U.S. work authorization papers.

St. Augustine community activist Mille Smith told CGTN that Blaise’s family has decided to ﬁle a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We actually obtained information that I have turned over to the attorney, her work authorization and her Social Security card,” Smith said. “She actually had authorization to be in this country, and she should not have been picked up.”

Smith told the South Florida Times by text that she needed to speak to the family’s attorney before commenting.

Former Miami state Sen. Daphne Campbell, a registered nurse and Haitian American, said Blaise cried out for help when she knew something was amiss.

“And what was given to her? A pill,” Campbell said. “She went to sleep and never woke up. I have been a registered nurse for 44 years and we all know that chest pains are very serious.”

Campbell said Blaise should’ve been rushed to a hospital.

Miami attorney Marc Brumer, who was hired by Blaise’s family to ﬁle a wrongful death lawsuit, couldn’t be reached for comment.

He told CGTN America that litigation can be pursued on several avenues including under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

The act is a federal statute that establishes the process of pursuing a claim for damages resulting from negligent or wrongful acts or omissions committed by any government employee acting within the scope of their employment.

It provides a limited waiver of the United States’ immunity from suit, allowing claims for damages.

“The Federal Tort Claims Act is for people who are not cared for while in custody and can ﬁle a lawsuit for compensatory damages for what happened to that person,” Bremer said. “We will be pursuing the Federal Claims Act, in addition to the facility in Broward being run by a private company which takes it out of the Federal Claims Act, and can I sue them individually as well.”

The death of Blaise prompted a visit from U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherﬁlus-McCormick and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson on May 2 to investigate the treatment of undocumented immigrants at the facility.

Cherﬁlus-McCormick said there was only one doctor on staff to treat over 500 detainees.

She said the healthcare facilitator said Blaise complained of chest pains several times and was seen by a doctor.

“In fact, that morning she got her prescription at 8 a.m., and then she actually died at 8:34 a.m.,” Cherﬁlus-McCormick said during a press conference outside the facility.

“I did not see evidence they followed procedures, or they had proper healthcare provided to them.”

The two congresswomen are calling for a federal probe into alleged mistreatment and medical neglect at the facility.

Wilson said after leaving the Broward Transitional Center, she saw how little ICE cares about immigrant detainees.

“The recent death in the Broward facility is just a tragic example of what happens when we let this government go unchecked,” Wilson said at the press conference. “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Federal immigration ofﬁcials said her cause of her death is still under investigation.

Blaise had been in custody since February when she tried to board a flight to North Carolina from the Virgin Islands and was extradited to Broward County and detained despite showing proof she had legal authorization to be in the country.

Blaise reportedly was the third undocumented immigrant to die while in ICE custody since January amid growing complaints about mistreatment and living in deplorable conditions at Krome Detention Center in Southwest MiamiDade.

Family Action Network Movement, a social justice organization, released a statement expressing outrage over Blaise’s death which they say could’ve been prevented with proper emergency medical care.

FANM said Blaise experienced chest pains and was not provided the emergency care she needed which raises serious concerns about medical neglect and human rights violations within ICE facilities.

“We are heartbroken by the death of Marie Ange Blaise. She was a daughter, a sister, a member of our community who deserved dignity, compassion, and care,” said Paul Christian Namphy, political director of FANM. “Her death is not an isolated incident, it is part of a broader pattern of abuse, mistreatment, and disregard for the humanity of Haitian and Black and Brown migrants. Enough is enough.”

The organization is calling for changes at detention centers to prevent more deaths and address reports of inhumane conditions.