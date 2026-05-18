Photo courtesy of Dr. Marvin Dunn: Dunn and plaintiffs protesting against the proposed President Trump library on Downtown Miami site.

By David L. Snelling

MIAMI – A bid to build a President Trump Library on land near Miami-Dade College in Downtown Miami has been temporarily stymied by a federal lawsuit filed by residents who said the project is unconstitutional.

Dr. Marvin Dunn, an FIU professor emeritus and social justice advocate, is among the group suing Miami-Dade College, the state of Florida and other officials involved in donating the 2.63-acre parcel of land for the proposed library.

Miami-Dade College, which owned the property, conveyed it over to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials to honor Trump, the most polarizing figure in U.S. Presidential history.

Dunn said the lawsuit claims that the transfer violates the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits sitting U.S. Presidents from receiving financial benefits from state governments.

He said the land, which is valued at $67 million, sits next to the historic Freedom Tower and was previously used as a parking lot for Miami-Dade College employees.

The plaintiffs argue that the land should be used for the benefit of MDC students, Dunn’s Farm, and the Downtown Miami community, and they seek a court order to void the land transfer and restore its use.

Dunn said the project would block views of the downtown area and worsen neighborhood conditions, as well as his Overtown Farm, a nonprofit that had hoped to turn the land into an urban farm and education site.

Dunns Overtown Farm and Market addresses healthy produce for the Black community, and also provides educational programs on gardening, nutrition and healthy living through workshops and field trips.

Though there wasn’t a written agreement between Dunn Overtown Farm and Miami Dade College, Dunn said he was hoping to expand on the property for students in the culinary institution.

Dunn said some students attend his educational programs at the farm to study urban farming.

“For a number of years, we discussed urban farming efforts on the site,” Dunn said. “My plan was to expand the farm on the site for programs for students to study urban farming.”

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit also challenges the project itself after renderings were unveiled and Trump’s comments the development could include a hotel, suggesting it would be a commercial venture as much as a presidential archive.

“This concept could be an office, but it’s most likely going to be a hotel with a beautiful building underneath,” Trump told reporters in March.

The renderings include a towering glass skyscraper emblazoned with Trump’s, complete with a presidential jet displayed in the lobby, rooftop gardens, a replica Oval Office and a Trump gold statue.

According to Politico, White House spokesperson David Ingle defended the project, saying Trump deserves to have a library named in his honor like previous U.S. presidents.

They include Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“The future library is one of the most magnificent buildings in the world,” Ingle told Politico in a statement.

The proposed Trump library drew its second lawsuit.

Last year, Dunn sued Miami Dade College Foundation and DeSantis after it conveyed the land for the library without a public hearing.

The lawsuit was dismissed after the Foundation held two public hearings on the issue.

The proposed Trump library is the second major project to honor the president in South Florida.

The state of Florida and Palm Beach County officials collaborated to name Palm Beach International Airport after Trump despite backlash from Democrats that sitting U.S. presidents should be prohibited from such a distinction.

Trump is the only sitting president to have an airport named after him, which takes effect July 1, 2026 after DeDantis signed a bill into law.

Other airports were named after U.S. presidents but after they left political office.

Trump’s approval rating is at its lowest since his return to the White House.

According to a poll conducted by USA Today, Trump’s approval rating is below 43 percent due to the handling of the Iran conflict, high gas and oil prices and a struggling economy.