FATHER’S DAY EVENING OF DINNER & JAZZ: Enjoy a soulful jazz concert featuring the Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet, three-time Grammy-nominated Melton Mustafa Jr., and savor a delicious “Picnic in the Caribbean” family-style meal prepared by renowned Chef Winston William of Catering CC’s on June 16 at 6 – p.m. at the Field House at Old School Square, 51 N Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. Tickets $100/pp at bit.ly/4bggDQe or spadymuseum.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/16085. For questions email info@spadymuseum.org.

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Call 561-833-8300 or visit Kravis.org.

***

“A SONG FOR CORETTA”: Actor’s Workshop & Repertory Company is celebrating Juneteenth by presenting the play by Pearl Cleage on the Bhetty Waldron stage, 1000 N Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach. Performances will be on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.; the following weekend Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. Tickets $30, $15 for student w ID, at actorsrep.org. Free parking behind the building.

***

JAZZ IN MOTOWN: The Sunshine Jazz Organization presents Jazz in Motown live at the Lyric Theater, June 7, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Tickets at sunshinejazz.org.

***

NO HARLEM RENAISSANCE WITHOUT BLACK WOMEN: Dr. Jeffreen M. Hayes sheds light on women writers and artists who contributed to the surge of African American creativity in the early 20th century, Friday, June 7, 7- 8:30 p.m at The Wolfsonian – Florida International University, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Visit wolfsonian.org/whats-on/events.

***

THE LANDSCAPE WITHIN: As part of Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Free Second Saturdays, June 8, create artwork inspired by visual artist Stacy Lynn Wadell, currently featured in our “Spirit in the Land” exhibition. Create a mixed-media collage using tempera, markers, and gold paper. Make abstract landscapes inspired by the themes and techniques used in Waddell’s artwork while reflecting on your identity and place of origin. Admission free all day, art activities are from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 305-375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

***

“THE COLOR PURPLE, THE MUSICAL: Community production of the 2015 Broadway Revival will feature talented students from Palm Beach County schools, Sunday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave. Delray Beach. General admission tickets $10 at 561-450-6357 or visit ArtsGarage.org.

***

CRICKET WORLD CUP: Prepare to witness an incredible cricket event as the Men’s T20 comes to Lauderhill, the Cricket Capital of the USA: June 11, Nepal vs. Sri Lanka; June 14, USA vs. Ireland; June 15, Canada vs. India; June 16, Ireland vs. Pakistan. Indulge in a wide selection of delicious food, enjoy live entertainment, immerse yourself in the spirit of cricket, groove to captivating music, and experience a day ﬁlled with action-packed fun. Secure your ticket for the thrilling matches at tickets.t20worldcup.com/.

***

MICRO-GRANT PROGRAM: Ofﬁce of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) administers a Small Business Micro-Grant Pilot Program to provide working capital for small businesses located within the county. The program is intended to assist the smallest of Broward businesses that need ﬁnancial assistance. The application process will be online and qualiﬁed applications will be reviewed by OESBD. Qualifying applicants can apply for $2,500 in reimbursable expenses for their small business for eligible expenses paid within 60 days prior to their application date. Visit broward.org/econdev/Pages/small-business-micro-grant.aspx.

***

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: The Slow Burn Theatre Company season culminates June 8-23, with opening night Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m., of the production adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series. All of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage and the power of optimism saves the world. At the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Visit BrowardCenter.org.

***

SAFETY TOWN SUMMER CAMP: A free, ﬁve-day summer camp open to ages 712, packed with fun and learning presented by the Lauderhill Police Department. Participants will explore topics including pedestrian safety, water safety, animal safety, storm safety, and stranger danger, June 17 – 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Ken Lark Park, 1321 NW 33 Ave., Lauderhill. To register visit region7.readyop.com/fs/4hlw/4eddee7f. Contact Sgt. Kim Vincent, 954-497-4700, kvincent@lauderhill-fl.gov.

***

HARLEM RENAISSANCE AND THE TROPICS: A talk, reception, and panel discussion Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Wolfsonian–FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, will consider the “tropical aesthetic” of the Caribbean that shaped the development of Black modernity in the Harlem Renaissance. Explore the cultural reach of the Caribbean in the Harlem Renaissance during a day of talks and conversation inspired by our “Silhouettes” exhibition. Visit wolfsonian.org/whatson/events.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

