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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The City of Miami Gardens wants its residents to be Hurricane Ready.

With June 1, 2026, the start of what meteorologists predict to be another busy Hurricane season Miami Gardens city officials are doing their part to make sure residents have all the storm necessities.

Miami Gardens is hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Supply Giveaway, on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex. 3000 N.W. 199th Street.

You must be a Miami Gardens resident to receive the supplies which include cases of water, LED flashlight and first aid kit.

For more information, call 305-622-8000 or email to Astuart@miamigardens-fl.gov